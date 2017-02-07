Luanda — Angolan Government said it wants to conduct a deep restructuring process of early childhood education actions, due to the challenges facing children under five years of age.

The government's intention was expressed Monday in Luanda by minister of Social Welfare, Gonçalves Muandumba.

The official was speaking at the opening of the 2017 school year, in sub-system of pre-school education in children's centres, being held for the first time in the country.

He said these challenges are materialised in a national policy on early childhood education and development of the first childhood and strategy that will set the guidelines for current reality, taking into account the history and culture.

He also defended the need to encourage the teaching of national languages at children's centers due to socio-cultural values.

The official also spoke of permanent regulation and supervision with strict compliance with legal instruments in the operation of early childhood care services.

Gonçalves Muandumba stressed the government commitment to continue to promote the expansion of the social equipment network for pre-school education and ensure that care and education are developed by credible vigilantes and educators.

The minister also said that they will work on standardisation of the prices in different child centers, ensuring the inclusion and early diagnosis of children with special needs.

Angolan government will continue to work so that all children have a happy first childhood, the minister said.

The opening ceremony of the school year in the pre-school subsystem took place under the motto "Promoting pre-school education is to ensure a happy first childhood".

The event was attended by Luanda's deputy governor for political and social affairs, Juvelina Imperial; the secretary of State for Education, Narciso Benedito; the UNICEF representative in Angola, Abubacar Sultan.