South Africa: Public Protector Mkhwebane Remote Controlled

When the Congress of the People abstained during the voting on the Public Protector in Parliament we were very sober in our decision. We did not support her appointment. At that time we said we will give her time to prove herself and convince us that she is the right person for the office.

After her 100 days in office we can only say we don't regret not voting for her. It is very clear that she is pursuing an agenda that is remote-controlled from somewhere. Part of the agenda and the programme of action is to fight and discredit the good reputation of her predecessor Adv Thuli Madonsela.

Mkhwebane announced at her press conference that she has filed notice to oppose the application of Mr Zuma in the Capture of State Report, but in the same breath she is also saying she is waiting on legal opinion from Senior Counsel. The latest development is that she agrees with Mr Zuma on the process on the appointment of the judge to head the judicial commission of inquiry. She disagrees with Madonsela that the Chief Justice Moegeng Moegeng must give Mr Zuma a name of the judge for the commission.

It is very odd that Mkhwebane wants to pretend that she is not hating Madonsela and has nothing sinister against her. It is clear as day light that she wants to distance herself from the Capture of State Report and undo all the good work that Madonsela has done.

COPE wants to give Adv Mkhwebane advice that if she wants to win over our support and convince us and millions of other citizens that she does not have any sinister agenda, then she must distance herself from Mr Zuma and move closer to her predecessor Adv Madonsela. She is there to defend the public and not Mr Zuma and his government.

