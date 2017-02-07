Uganda: Tension Over Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor

Photo: The Independent

The Kyambogo University main administration block.

Varsity chairman says search will be finished in March

Tension is growing again at Kyambogo University over the delay by authorities to appoint a new Vice Chancellor. Critics and students say the failure is crippling university business.

Key members of the University Senate, the second highest decision making organ, on Jan.25 snubbed a critical meeting supposed to discuss the search for a new Vice Chancellor, missing cars, and allowances for government sponsored students. Among those who missed were acting VC, two Deputy Vice Chancellors and the University Secretary.

The search for a substantive VC, who is supposed to lead efforts to deal with these issues, has stalled since July last year. It was reignited when the university re-advertised the position a few weeks ago.

Kenneth Oloya, the representative of government sponsored students on the Senate speculated that the top officials snubbed the meeting because they probably first wanted to come up with "a harmonised position".

There are also concerns that despite not dealing with the critical business, Senate members continue to pocket allowances. Students are wondering where the university gets the resources to always pay for allowances of more than 100 Senate members if it cannot pay for students' allowances.

Acting VC Prof Eli Katunguka, who has served in that position for three years, was one of two candidates presented to the university council for consideration last year. But the process was halted over a technicality; the process required three not two names. Katunguka, who had emerged the better of the two for the job, is expected to apply again.

"The government should get us a VC and end this saga," says Ronald Onzima The chairman of students sponsored by government. He said the university owes his group of 2800 students over Shs1.8 billion in unpaid allowances and he feels only a substantive VC can pay it.

Onzima says Katunguka should be barred from seeking the post because he has failed to manage students' affairs.

But Katunguka appears unfazed.

"The process has been marred by sectarianism, hatred, malice but I will re-apply," he told The Independent last year.

New approach needed

Meanwhile, audits of the university accounts have revealed that the previous VC search cost the university Shs500 million at a time when the university is struggling to pay lecturers. A report by the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) concluded that failure to form a "broad-based university council" is a major huddle to finding a VC.

Some experts like Prof Venansius Baryamureeba, a former Vice Chancellor at Makerere University and now proprietor of Uganda Technology and Management University (UTAMU), are calling on the search committee to try new approaches.

"The best approach would not even be to ask people to apply because as a search committee, you are supposed to vigorously head-hunt these candidates," Baryamureeba told The Independent. "We are not lacking candidates, we are lacking the approach.

"There are people out there who would like to come to Uganda and they are good administrators. It's up to this committee to really get them."

Baryamureeba says the search committee could go to universities like Gulu and Busitema where there are young and emerging academics and court them.

According to Baryamureeba, when you court these people, the search process is enriched as opposed to huddling around academics who have been out and about in these same institutions. As is the case whenever a hunt for a VC is on in any public university, seasoned professors at the same university tend to be the most interested in the job, Baryamureeba says.

Indeed, Katunguka, Kyambogo's acting VC and Prof Geoffrey Bakunda, the Dean Faculty of Marketing and Hospitality Management at Makerere Business University School (MUBS), which is less than a kilometre away from Kyambogo, emerged top on the previous shortlist.

Baryamureeba also faulted the Kyambogo Senate for submitting two names only to the council in the previous round. "The role of senate is to submit three names to council," he said, "that is what they should have done, not to drop one candidate because they did not feel he was adequate. It is upon council to vet."

However, John Okedi, the Chairperson of the Kyambogo University Council, the University highest decision making body, feels that the university has been judged harshly.

"The process was stopped by a court injunction," he says, "The new search committee was appointed in December 20 and it has until the end of March to find a Vice Chancellor. You should give it time to finish its work before you can charge it."

He added; "Those experts who are saying it is time we change how to look for a VC do not know what they are talking about. We are doing this search in accordance with the law, the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act. We cannot go against the law."

For Okedi, those who are saying that the University authorities have taken too long don't understand what is going on.

"You know everyone wants to be involved in Kyambogo matters and some people do not even wish Kyambogo well," he said.

Last year in an interview with The Independent, the Minister of State for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, also said that the law must strictly be followed and that the council should take action against anyone who violates it during the process.

As the clock ticks and tensions rise, it remains to be seen whether Kyambogo University authorities can trump intrigue and put in place a Vice Chancellor, who can start shepherding the institution in the right direction.

