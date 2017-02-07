The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it will charge Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national organising secretary Richard Makondi co-accused businessperson Mohammad Kassam of Globe Electronics, with charges of consipiracy to defraud and money laundering.

They are indicted relating to abuse of office in a deal that may have cost government K215 million

The charges are contrary to Section 104 of the Penal Code and Section 35 (1) (d) of the Money Laundering, Proceeds of Serious Crimes and Terrorist Financing Act.

The ACB obtained the warrant of arrest on charges of conspiracy, improper payment of public money, abuse of public office, influencing the use of public office and money laundering.

Makondi, who has been subjected to being shielded by the ACB was recently summoned for questioning and make his statement under caution.

But Kassam, who had obtained a stay order from the High Court in Blantyre restraining the bureau from questioning him, appeared before ACB on Monday where he was questioned after the stay order was vacated by the graft-busting body.

He was accompanied by lawyers Lusungu Gondwe and former ACB director and prosecutor Alex Nampota.

Both accused have exercised a right to remain silent on criminal allegation relating to Toyota Hilux motor vehicles, radios that were supposed to be fixed in Malawi Defence Force (MDF) vehicles, a Land Cruiser which former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo is being mentioned and another Toyota Hilux that was said to have been given to former secretary to Treasury Radson Mwadiwa.

Toyota Malawi and MDF on June 23 2013 signed a contract to supply MDF 35 vehicles at a contract price of K895 millio, court documents indicate.7

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said the bureau will take the two to court "to be formally charged".

She did not indicate when they two would be on the dock, but said it will be "as soon as logistics are in place."

According to ACB, Makondi is also likely to be charged with influencing us eof public resources for advantage contrary to Section 25B (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act.