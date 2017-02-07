Tanzania: Tigo Pays Surplus Profit to Clients

Dar es Salaam — Many business owners will look at profit sharing with customers as a business cost and therefore avoided.

But, it is usually the satisfied customer who is be the backbone of the business.

The customer is always at the bottom of revenues, interests and innovations earned in the money generation ladder.

And, not known to many business moguls, a customer is the foundation for the survival of any company especially in a not so friendly business environment.

It is therefore prudent to not only reward customers for trusting the services a company provides but, a customers will always want to feel that he or she is part of the company.

It is often the desire of any progressing company to increase production while sharing the wealth in a rational and predictable way.

Tigo Tanzania recently released its quarterly dividends to its customers worth Tsh.5.82 billion ($ 3 million) the eleventh time since 2014 when dividend issuance to the customers was mooted.

This profit share is payable to all Tigo Pesa users including individual customers, retail agents and our business partners each based on the e-value they have stored in their Tigo Pesa wallets. Over time, the company has dispensed at total of Tsh.58.10 billion ($29 million) worth of quarterly payouts to Tigo Pesa service users. The telecom says it will not relent in making sure that the gains will present a 'win-win' situation, creating a customer base of satisfied customers.

Ruan Swanepoel, the Head of Mobile Financial Services at Tigo Tanzania says that the current payment is last year's (2016) final quarterly profit share, noting that it had recorded a growth of 11%. He attributed it to favorable interest rates on the trust funds placed with various commercial banks.

Tigo Tanzania decided upon the formula in which to allocate the profits among customers from profit-sharing pool based on Tigo Pesa customers' daily balances in line with the Bank of Tanzania Circular issued in February 2014.

According to Swanepoel, cumulatively quarterly payments since the launch of the service in July 2014 stand at over Tsh.58 billion.

"We are really excited to be announcing these increased profits share distribution for the eleventh successive time. This underlines our commitment to provide financial access to our customers and the country at large through our Tigo Pesa services," said Swanepoel.

The company has seen a persistent growth in the number of this innovative product, reaching the unbanked Tanzanian customers even in the most far-flung parts of the country.

He particularly identified the improved market condition and steady growth in the number of Tigo Pesa users as the major drivers to the increased profit share especially from the merchant segment. Tigo Pesa currently has the largest network of over 55,000 merchants.

"This profit share is payable to individual customers, retail agents and other Tigo business partners who each receive payment based on the e-value they stored in their Tigo Pesa wallets," Swanepoel explained.

Tigo Tanzania became the first telecom company in the world in 2014 to share profit generated from its mobile money Trust Account in the form of a quarterly distribution to its customers.