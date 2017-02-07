THE National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia's board rejected a management recommendation to appoint two companies to transport petroleum products countrywide in a contract worth around N$36 million.

The decision to cancel the tender, which was re-advertised yesterday, has upset the parastatal's management. Sources accuse the board of allegedly trying to appoint their favoured companies, hence the tender cancellation.

The tender would have resulted in a three-year contract, at a cost of N$12 million per year.

Namcor's latest tender stand-off comes at a time when energy minister Obeth Kandjoze admitted to The Namibian last week that he is related to lawyer Patrick Kauta - the man he appointed in 2016 to chair the Namcor board. Kauta has a history of doing business with Namcor, a state-owned firm set up to secure fuel for Namibia.

In the past, up to October last year, the transport contract was partly serviced by Extreme Customs Clearing Services (XCCS), a company owned by Laurensius Julius, the businessman at the centre of an ongoing tax evasion and money laundering court case. Julius is accused of allegedly helping several Chinese companies avoid paying tax, as well as engaging in fraudulent activities and money laundering amounting to approximately N$3,5 billion.

XCCS's contract with Namcor was worth more than N$30 million per year. The contract was put on public tender mid-2016. During the evaluation process, Namcor's tender committee recommended that two firms take over the contract. The two companies are A van der Walt Transport, and a joint venture between Sunrise Investment CC and XMoor.

Sunrise Investment CC belongs to Timotheus Angula, who has a 30% stake in the joint venture, while 70% is owned by XMoor, a South African firm.

Tender documents seen by The Namibian show that A van der Walt Transport scored 76%, while Sunrise Investment CC and XMoor got 77% during the bid evaluations. Their scores were higher than the minimum required score of 60%.

Tender documents showed that the Namcor tender committee found that A van der Walt Transport and the partnership between Sunrise Investment CC and XMoor performed well during the technical evaluation stage and scored the highest points for experience in transport operations, competent personnel, references, qualifications, equipment and proposed methodology.

According to Namcor's tender evaluation, A van der Walt Transport's drawback was a lack of fuel-related transport experience, while Sunrise Investment CC and XMoor had not submitted their joint venture agreement for scrutiny.

However, due to the urgency of services needed, the committee recommended that the board approve the two companies for the tender.

"Namcor urgently needs the services of a transporter, and even though above factors within the tender are noted, it is recommended that both A van der Walt Transport and Sunrise Investment CC and XMoor be appointed," the committee said.

Namcor's board ignored the management recommendation, and cancelled the contract. Tender documents show that XCCS was one of the companies which wanted the N$36 million contract, but was disqualified. Sources claim the board cancelled the tender because XCCS was disqualified.

Namcor spokesperson Utaara Hoveka said the contract was cancelled because of "key grounds found to have not been met during the technical evaluation".

He did not explain the "key grounds".

Namcor managing director Immanuel Mulunga said he was informed that A van der Walt Transport was experienced in the transportation of dangerous goods, and that Sunrise Investment CC and XMoor have superior technology. He said Namcor currently made use of temporary service providers, including Unitrans.

"We run the risk of not meeting our supply obligations to our customers in the absence of contracted transport companies with relevant potential to lose revenues," he said.

"We are working hard to find more ad hoc (temporary) transporters to fill the gap left by our previous transport company," Mulunga added.

He also said Unitrans has been contracted, and has been making trucks available to transport Namcor products. Mulunga also said the temporary transporters cost less than XCCS.

THE TIES THAT BIND

Energy minister Kandjoze confirmed that he is a cousin of Namcor board chair Kauta, saying it goes back 120 years when his great-grandfather and Kauta's grandmother were cousins.

Kandjoze is the official who went to Cabinet to motivate Kauta's appointment to head the Namcor board.

"The cousin relationship, if you will, spans a period as far back as four generations, or equivalent to about 120 years if one is to take into account the definition of a generation," he said.

According to him, in the OtjiHerero tradition, he and Kauta are related through their great grandparents, and "as our bloodline continues, even our children are related".

Kandjoze said they had discussed the issue of conflict of interest with the lawyer-cum-businessman.

"I made it clear that he should declare any interest he might have before becoming the board chairperson, which he did," said Kandjoze.

Sources said XCCS was favoured by the Namcor board. The board, led by Kauta, cancelled the tender in December last year. Kauta is a beneficiary of tenders from Namcor through his company REM Trading. Namcor's Hoveka claims that Kauta sold his shares in the company before he became Namcor board chair.

Kauta referred questions from The Namibian to Namcor's communications department.