Namibia: 60 000 Drivers On Warrants of Arrest

THE City Police has resorted to going to various corporate organisations and government entities to arrest those with outstanding fines for traffic offences and who had warrants of arrest issued against them.

The spokesperson of the City Police, Edmund Khoaseb, said there are over 60 000 people with outstanding fines in Windhoek, and "to date, 63 people have been arrested and taken to court to pay their traffic fines. Those who do not have money will then unfortunately be locked up".

"A traffic warrant is a warrant for a person's arrest," he explained.

Khoaseb further said failure to pay the fine on time may also result in a penalty of N$2 000 for contempt of court being added to the original fine.

"If a member of the public suspects that he has a warrant against him, they can contact us (City Police) to verify that and make arrangements to pay the fine," he added.

The operation also included foreign nationals after one was randomly pulled off the road for not being in possession of an authorisation to transport passengers.

"The operation to account for people on warrants of arrest is an ongoing process and does not have a closing date, although the method of conducting the operations will change from time to time, for example the setting up of temporary roadblocks, or going to people's work and residential places," Khoeseb stated.