Namibia: Woman's Decomposed Body Found

THE decomposing body of a woman in her late 20s was discovered by two passers-by in a water tank on the hills behind the Van Eck power station over the weekend.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said the police did not know who the tank belonged to, and whether they were looking at a suicide or the dumped remains after a murder incident.

"We are trying to establish how the body ended up there. The water tank is about four metres long, and outside the tank we found clothes - a T-shirt and unisex boxers - so it's not clear at this stage if it's her clothes or not. We are, however, calling on family members who are missing someone in their late 20s for about a month," Kanguatjivi said.

In an unrelated incident, in Katutura's Golgotha on Friday evening, 26-year-old Paulus Hamuteka was stabbed to death with a knife at a bar. Kanguatjivi said no arrest has yet been made, and that police investigations were ongoing.

On Saturday at One Nation's Omuvapu Street, 27-year-old Martha Haihambo allegedly committed suicide. Kanguatjivi said she was found hanging from a tree behind her house, but no suicide note was left. Police were still investigating this matter.

In other crime news, a 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 27-year-old man at his flat in Rockey Crest.

"It is alleged that the suspect met the victim in Khomasdal, and went with her to his flat, where he raped her. The suspect has been arrested, and he also allegedly assaulted his [steady]girlfriend after the rape incident," Kanguatjivi said.

The Okandjengeti police in the Ohangwena region were also investigating a rape case in which a 51-year-old man allegedly raped a 15-year-old mentally challenged Angolan national.

"The man, who is a Namibian national, was arrested. It is alleged that he pulled the victim into his sleeping hut and raped her," Kanguatjivi said.

Another rape was reported at Oshivelo southern location in the Oshikoto region after a 44-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men. The duo allegedly followed the woman to her house, and forced her to have sex with them. The suspects were arrested, and are expected to appear in the Tsumeb Magistrate's Court today.

Still in the Oshikoto region at Omuthiya on Friday, a man hanged himself, and was discovered after being reported as missing from his home at Onalunike village by his brother. The man was identified as 39-year-old Abiatal Ipinge, and no suicide note was left.