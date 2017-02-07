7 February 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Govts Spent N2.7 Trillion to Put Nigeria in Darkness - Dogara

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Ogundipe

Speaker Yakubu Dogara said on Tuesday that successive administrations from 1999 to 2015 spent nearly N3 trillion on the power sector but recorded little success.

Mr. Dogara noted that within the stated period, when the Peoples Democratic Party controlled Nigeria at the centre, it was as if the more money Nigeria spent on the power sector the more darkness her citizens were plunged into.

Mr. Dogara was first elected to the House in 2007 on the platform of the PDP. He remained in the party until the 2015 general elections when he crossed to the All Progressives Congress and subsequently elected Speaker.

His made the comments at a workshop put together by the House of Representatives to find solutions to perennial power outage in the country.

"Perhaps the most important question is what happened to the N2.74 trillion spent on the sector from 1999-2015?," Mr. Dogara said in his opening address at the event which attracted major players in power generation and distribution sector.

"Why is it that the more we spent on the power sector, the more darkness we attract?" the Speaker said.

The questions were amongst 23 key issues raised by the Speaker at the two-day event currently underway at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, ends tomorrow.

"I am confident that the array of stakeholders gathered here today are eminently capable of dealing with these and many more related questions and puzzles that exist and will arise in the course of deliberations," Mr. Dogara said.

The House organised the workshop to complement efforts of the Buhari administration towards improving Nigeria's poor electricity supply.

Participants will "examine extant legislations/regulatory framework guiding the Nigerian power sector to determine if there is need for amendments or enactment of new laws that will galvanise the sector," Mr. Dogara said in a statement ahead of the event.

For decades, inadequate power supply has remained one of the major challenges hindering Nigeria's economic growth.

The country generates less than 3,000 megawatts for its estimated 180 million people.

Nigeria

Boko Haram in 2016 - a Highly Adaptable Foe

A lot has changed in the struggle against Boko Haram since then, including the advent of operations by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.