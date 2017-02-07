Nigeria Withdraws Corruption Charges Against Supreme Court Chief Registrar, 2 Others

The Federal Government on Tuesday withdrew the corruption charges brought against the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, Ahmed Saleh, and two others.

Mr. Saleh was charged alongside Muhammed Sheriff, the Supreme Court's Director of Finance and Rilwanu Lawal, the Chief Accountant of the apex court.

Previous attempts to arraign the three defendants in the past were stalled.

At the resumed session on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, Hajara Yusuf, informed the court that she was directed by the Attorney General of the Federation to withdraw the matter.

Mrs. Yusuf, however, did not give reasons for the withdrawal.

"My lord, I have been mandated by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation to withdraw the charges against the three persons," she said.

Following the oral application, Justice Abba-Bello Muhammed, ordered for the withdrawal of the charges against the defendants.

The defendants were initially charged with conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and accepting gratification as public officers.

The defendants were accused of misappropriating N2.2 billion belonging to the Supreme Court between 2009 and 2016.

The offence was in contravention of Section 10(a) (i) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

The defendants were also charged with contravening the provision of Section 96 of the Penal Code.

The charge also alleged that they obtained gratification totaling N80 million contrary to the ICPC Act.

The Federal Government also alleged that the defendants obtained N2.4million gratification from Welcon Nigeria Ltd, N16million from Dean Musa Nig. Ltd.

The defendants were also alleged to have collected N19million from Ababia Ventures Ltd as gratification.

The companies were private contractors that provided services to the apex court.

(NAN)