Kenya: IEBC Confirms 50,000 Shared Identity Cards Are Legitimate

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says 50,174 shared national Identity Card (ID) numbers have been confirmed to be legitimate.

Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba stated that the Commission has published the remaining 78,752 with the names of the affected individuals.

In a paid up advertisement appearing in local dailies, Chiloba indicated that the list include 21,149 records that bear the same ID numbers and same names while the rest are records whose ID numbers did not match the National Registration Bureau records submitted for verification.

"The Commission wishes to confirm that that out of 128,926 voters reported as sharing ID numbers in the register, 50,174 are legitimate," he stated.

Chiloba stated those whose names are listed should visit the IEBC constituency offices where they were registered to verify and correct any discrepancies to enable them participate in the August elections.

"Those who will not have verified and corrected their records within 10 days from February 6, 2017 run the risk of having their names being expunged from the register of voters," he said.

He explained that details of the shared numbers may be accessed in the commission's website at www.iebc.or.ke or at the Commission's constituency offices across the country.

During a past press briefing, the IEBC team led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati said 128,926 people were found to have similar national identity card or passport numbers in the system.

Chebukati said that the problem may have been caused by erroneous data entry by clerks or simply applicants submitting the same details to different IEBC officials for registration.

He indicated that the commission is working with the National Registration Bureau to clean up the data base as soon as possible.