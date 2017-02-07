Liberia: 'Winning the Three Points Remains Our Priority'

LISCR's Coach, Tapha Manneh says winning the three points in all of his team's fixtures remains the team's priority after his side ended the unbeaten run of league leaders FC Fassel on Sunday at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

A lone goal from striker Christopher Walker in the 75th minute on Sunday saw the "Shipping Boys" (LISCR FC) ending the unbeaten run of the "Soccer Missionaries" (FC Fassel).

FC Fassel extended their unbeaten run to six consecutive wins after defeating champions, BYC 2-1 after Christian Doe slotted home a goal in each half during their previous match at the Blue Field.

The Soccer Missionaries were optimistic of securing their 7th consecutive win, but LISCR FC, who are the only side yet to concede defeat under the leadership of the Gambian coach, became the best side of the day because "we do not play to surrender; winning the three points remains our priority or we share the points, but to lose all three points, that is completely out," Coach Manneh said.

According to Coach Manneh, the three points collected by his team against the league leaders have put his team in a better position as they continue to fight for the top position.

The Gambian international coach, who coached several teams including Jatta Memorial Football Academy, Lamin Zonel, Lamin United, and Gamtel FC-all of The Gambia, before departing the country for Liberia, said it was difficult from the beginning as a foreign coach to take over the Liberian football club, but thanked the management of the club for the level of support to the club and added that there has been some level of improvement among the players.

"It is difficult to give everything at once, but the management is doing its best to give me that much support and also the players who initially found it difficult to adapt to the system, but have now understood the system," the coach added.

Coach Manneh, who also coached the Gambian national U-20 team, said support from football stakeholders and fans during a football match is very crucial and needs urgent attention.

"Supporters are important in every match, whenever they are behind the team, the players perform extraordinary, but their absence during matches is almost like a punishment to the team.

"People have to come out to support the team, not only to give financial support and stay home," he said.

He described the media as a key component of society to work with football administrators and continue the promotion of football in the country, adding that "it is the media in Great Britain and other countries that promote football, not the administrators."

LISCR is now second on the league table with 16 points out of seven matches, two points behind league leaders FC Fassel. The team will go against Watanga FC in their next fixture.