7 February 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Welcomes Dismissal of the SABC's Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By James Selfe MP

The DA welcomes the judgement handed down this morning by the Western Cape High Court, dismissing the SABC's appeal against the November decision that Mr Motsoeneng is not fit to hold any position at the National Broadcaster.

This is a victory for the rule of law and a positive step towards restoring the integrity and independence of the SABC.

The DA also welcomes the fact that Mr Motsoeneng and his toxic influence will now be removed from the SABC, until such time as he has either faced a satisfactory disciplinary hearing and/or the findings and remedial action by PP have been reviewed and set aside by another court.

This case has gone on for some time as the first part of the DA's action against Mr Motsoeneng, where the DA sought confirmation from the court that Mr Motsoeneng is unfit to hold any position at the SABC, was heard in 2014.

It is high time that the SABC cease with its frivolous litigation at the expense of the South African taxpayer and focus on fixing the SABC, and correcting the damage that Mr Motsoeneng caused during his reign of terror.

James Selfe MP

Chairperson of the DA's Federal Executive

South Africa

Econonomic Exclusion Must Be Confronted - President Zuma

President Jacob Zuma says the scale of inequality and exclusion in South Africa is an important challenge that needs to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.