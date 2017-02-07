press release

The DA welcomes the judgement handed down this morning by the Western Cape High Court, dismissing the SABC's appeal against the November decision that Mr Motsoeneng is not fit to hold any position at the National Broadcaster.

This is a victory for the rule of law and a positive step towards restoring the integrity and independence of the SABC.

The DA also welcomes the fact that Mr Motsoeneng and his toxic influence will now be removed from the SABC, until such time as he has either faced a satisfactory disciplinary hearing and/or the findings and remedial action by PP have been reviewed and set aside by another court.

This case has gone on for some time as the first part of the DA's action against Mr Motsoeneng, where the DA sought confirmation from the court that Mr Motsoeneng is unfit to hold any position at the SABC, was heard in 2014.

It is high time that the SABC cease with its frivolous litigation at the expense of the South African taxpayer and focus on fixing the SABC, and correcting the damage that Mr Motsoeneng caused during his reign of terror.

James Selfe MP

Chairperson of the DA's Federal Executive