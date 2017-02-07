Liberia: Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh's Homecoming Elates Bong County

Gbarnga — Residents of Bong County are of the conviction that the return of Ambassador Jeremiah Sulunteh to the county could change the dynamics of politics in the county ahead of October Presidential and legislative elections.

People of Bong County are clamoring a consensus candidate to support amid rumors that Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique Tokpa and Sulunteh are being courted by the ruling Unity Party, Liberty Party and the Alternative National Congress to contest as vice running mate.

The feeling of goodwill that poured at Sulunteh's homecoming program in Bong County following his end of tour of duty can be likened to the arrival of former Liberian President Charles Taylor's arrival in Bong in the 90s.

Sulonteh's homing coming appeared as a county event as the former Liberian diplomat is who is dubbed the 'crème de la crème' of the county drove through the traffic with sirens.

At 9.30 in the morning, when the event organizers expected guests and even members of the press to have been seated before the arrival of the celebrant, road users felt the pinch as the roads became impassable for vehicles.

The Sulunteh homecoming program was like an awaited opportunity for some of Sulunteh's achievements in and out of the county to be showcased.

The homecoming activities brought Gbarnga to a standstill as citizens thronged the Gbarnga administration building - venue of the occasion. The event could best be described as the first-of-its-kind to happen to a living hero in the county.

Former Bong County Inspector, William Kollie, in reference to Mr. Sulunteh's graceful charm and character told newsmen".

"He is one man who is committed to serving humanity. You can feel it yourself how everybody is here celebrating with him, you don't do it often in politics, but because of him every person is here."

Klema Gbelema, an advocate in Bong County, told FrontPageAfrica: "Is it Sulunteh's famed generosity, both of spirit and with his God given material endowment that one should talk about?

Since the day of Sulunteh's rise to prominence, it is doubtful if any citizen of Bong County has touched the lives of fellow citizens - rich and poor, high or low, plebeian or patrician, Christian, Muslim or traditional believers more than Sulunteh.

Sulunteh promises more opportunities for youths

Jeremiah Sulunteh says he will continue to support the education of young Liberians as a means of contributing to the development of the country.

Ambassador Sulunteh said investing in human resource is an important component of Liberia's growth.

Speaking over the weekend at a homecoming program organized by the "Friends of Sulunteh" - a group supporting Ambassador Sulunteh - said it was important to invest in education for the progress of the country.

Ambassador Sulunteh emphasized that through his negotiation, four Liberians from Bong, Nimba and Lofa counties are currently pursuing higher education in the United States of America.

He named the four as former BONSU President Victor Flomo who has obtained his master degree and pursuing a doctorate degree as well as Malah Dahn, Jeremiah Nuatormue and Nyanpee Gornopewu who are currently pursuing their Masters.

Ambassador Sulunteh also said he currently supports more than one hundred young people in different colleges and universities across the country.

He used the occasion to commend President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for allowing him to return home after his tour of duty as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Mexico and Canada.

Ambassador Sulunteh, however, made it clear that he was back home to be a major player in the October election but did not say what his exact role would be.

He also disclosed that he will on March 1, this year launch a book he wrote covering his years of service as Ambassador and his contribution to the education sector as well as the fight against Ebola.

The rise of Sulunteh in Bong politics

From creeping into political relevance as a vice running mate to Cllr. Winston Tubman during the 2005 elections on the platform of the National Democratic Party of Liberia, Jeremiah Sulunteh has gradually built his political clout over the years to be the leading light in Bong County politics.

One of those who believe in Sulunteh's capabilities and electoral value is Allen Paulono, a youth advocate. He told FrontPageAfrica:

"I have seen him as a leader and a politician of immense capabilities and tremendous energy all directed towards the betterment of his people and greater Liberia.

Of course, as a human being he has his own inadequacies, but seeing him rise to where he is today in Bong County politics and Liberia's political terrain, one can say that the Mr Sulunteh has through sheer single mindedness and deft political administrative or political skills come to occupy strategic but expansive political space."