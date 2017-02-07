Somalia: AMISOM Says Foiled Truck Bomb Attack

African Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces have foiled a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in Tabda, near Afmadow town in Lower Jubba region on Monday.

AMISOM said in a statement posted on its Twitter, the car packed with explosives was en route to a location where it would have been readied for use against AU forces in the area.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants did not comment on AMISOM claim of intercepting and destroying the would-be car bomb attack on their base in Tabta area near Afmadow.

AMISOM bases in Lower Jubba and Gedo region in Southern Somalia have been targeted by Al shabaab with car bombs that killed dozens of soldiers from Uganda, Burundi, and Kenya.