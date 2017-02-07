7 February 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: AMISOM Says Foiled Truck Bomb Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

African Union mission in Somalia (AMISOM) forces have foiled a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) in Tabda, near Afmadow town in Lower Jubba region on Monday.

AMISOM said in a statement posted on its Twitter, the car packed with explosives was en route to a location where it would have been readied for use against AU forces in the area.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab militants did not comment on AMISOM claim of intercepting and destroying the would-be car bomb attack on their base in Tabta area near Afmadow.

AMISOM bases in Lower Jubba and Gedo region in Southern Somalia have been targeted by Al shabaab with car bombs that killed dozens of soldiers from Uganda, Burundi, and Kenya.

Somalia

Corruption Likely to Mar Somali Presidential Vote

Election observers in Somalia say corruption is running rampant ahead of Wednesday's presidential election, with… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.