7 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Lawmakers Back Move to Create Court of Appeal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rodrigue Rwirahira

The Lower House, yesterday, approved the relevance of the bill establishing the Court of Appeal as key reforms in the judicial sector gather momentum.

The draft law will now undergo further scrutiny in the parliamentary standing committee in charge of political affairs before returning to the plenary for eventually approval.

The state minister in charge of legislation and constitutional affairs, Evode Uwizeyimana, told parliament yesterday that once the proposed court has been instituted, it shall have jurisdiction to adjudicate all appealed cases from High Court, Commercial High Court, and Military High Court.

This, he said, will ensure timely justice and improve quality.

Uwizeyimana said that although the number of Supreme Court judges previously increased from 14 to 20, case backlog remained a challenge, thus partly justifying the need to create the Court of Appeal.

The proposed new court will allow the Supreme Court to concentrate on high-profile cases, providing guidance to the lower courts, and adjudicating cases related to interpretation of the constitution.

However, even as the lawmakers backed the move in principle, they expressed concerns that the procedure to set up the proposed court may not have respected the constitution because the House was yet to be provided with the draft bill that defines in detail the proposed court's functions and competence.

"I think the procedure used is not constitutional. Yes, we have passed the basis of the bill, but we haven't yet received the draft law that details the powers, functions and organisation of the Court of Appeal to inform our discussion and decision," said veteran MP Juvenal Nkusi.

He added: "We are in the process to dissolve the powers of the existing courts, before we get to know what exactly to expect going forward. The government should have presented all the relevant draft legal instruments at once to allow for an informed debate on the whole reform process."

Responding to these concerns, Uwizeyimana said the bill in question would be tabled before the House very soon.

"The good thing is that we have already shared all the relevant bills. We expect MPs to consider two other bills tomorrow," he said.

He assured lawmakers that no institutional vacuum will arise as all the new laws related to the reforms will be published in the official gazette at the same time.

Rwanda

Revenue Collection Up Owing to New Taxpayers

Rwanda's total revenue collections, excluding local government tax and fees, increased to Rwf514 billion in the first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.