Nigeria: Protests in Lagos, Abuja Over Economic Hardship

Lagos and Abuja — Members of civil society groups and celebrities yesterday protested in Lagos and Abuja against the current economic hardship in the country.

In Lagos the protest was led by a former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Charles Oputa popularly known as Charly Boy alongside the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and popular Comedian, Seyi Law.

The motivator of the protest, Innocent Idibia (2Baba) had pulled out on Saturday citing security concerns.

Yesterday's protest was put together by civil rights organisations: OneVoiceNigeria and United Action for Democracy (UAD).

In Lagos, the early arrival of police officers who blocked all access to the venues with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC) thwarted the protesters' efforts to gather at Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park Ojota and the National Stadium, Surulere.

But in a counter-arrangement, organisers mobilised protesters to converge on Ojuelegba under bridge and the entrance of the National Stadium, from where they marched through Ikorodu road before rounding up at National Theatre, Iganmu Lagos.

Traffic ‎along the axis was grounded for several hours during the protest. The protesters sang, jeered and carried placards with various inscriptions denouncing the policies of Federal Government while calling for better deals for Nigerians.

Some placards read: "Buhari: Is this the change you promised us?", "Nigeria change has become chain", "We are graduates, we have no job, no ‎accommodation and no livelihood", "Bag of Rice now N17,000, A litre of Kerosene now N350, smallest bread in the market now N100, where is the hope of common man?"

The Executive Director One‎VoiceNigeria, Yemi Adamolekun told journalists that the turnout was impressive and that Nigerians had actually defied all attempts by the Federal Government to muscle their voices.

In Abuja, two opposing groups protested. A pro-government group expressed support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, praised the APC-led government for defeating Boko Haram as well as tackling corruption in the country.

The anti-government protesters said that Buhari had failed in fulfilling his campaign promises, stressing that there was acute hunger in the land.

Some of the placards of the pro-government group read, '#IstandwithBuhari' , "Nigerians are fully with you" and "We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari making Nigeria great again" among others.

One of the leaders of the group, Comrade Olayemi Success of Buhari Volunteers Network noted that the group is rallying support for the government under the leadership of president Buhari.

He said his group was aware of the economic hardship in the country but the situation of Nigeria could be likened to a virus-infested system that needed shutting down and formatting.

The #IstandwithNigeria group, which marched from the Unity Fountain to Aso Villa gate before it was stopped by security operatives, made five demands which was read by the former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Professor Chidi Odinkalu. The group demanded transparency in governance, called for improved security and reduction in the cost of governance. The group also argued that the fight against corruption was losing credibility as a result of selective prosecution. It called for the sack and prosecution of the 'grass cutter' in apparent reference to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Another leader of the group, Aisha Yesufu noted that the office of the citizen is the highest office in the land and should not be intimidated by security operatives. She argued that public office holders should be servants to the people.

Be patient with Buhari - Tinubu

As anti-government protest rocked many parts of Nigeria on Monday, some of the #IStandwithNigeria protesters who were mostly youth stormed the residence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The protesters bearing placards were led to the Bordillon residence of the APC leader and former Governor of Lagos State in Ikoyi, demanding to see the APC leader.

In the middle of confrontation between security agents and the protesters, Tinubu's convoy came in and eventually the APC leader addressed the protesters, asking them for patience as government is working to resolve the current challenges.

"What we are going through now would be resolved. We are going through historical phase that is promising and holding a promise for you. There is a leadership in the land and you have to live with that for now, protest won't solve the problems, will it?" he said.

Osinbajo: We hear you loud and clear

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo told Nigerians protesting against the hardship in the land that the Federal Government hears them loud and clear.

Osinbajo was speaking at the Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday while declaring open, the Consultative Forum on Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

"I have also gone round the country, and I have heard the people even in the past few weeks and even today, some are out on the streets protesting. Many of our people are saying the same thing that things are hard, things are difficult. But I would like to say to every Nigerian that we hear you loud and clear," he said.

The acting president assured the protesters that the Federal Government was determined to give the ordinary man a fair deal.

According to him, while Nigerians have the right to live well and decently, the Federal Government is committed to making that happen.

Osinbajo, however, stressed that "years of deterioration and corruption cannot be remedied over night."

The acting president also stated that the country was currently in what he described as "a serious economic situation".

Osinbajo said President Muhammadu Buhari was particularly concerned about the lot of the common man.

The minister of budget and national planning, Udo Udoma listed the immediate execution priorities of the ERGP as including agriculture and food security, energy (power and petroleum) as well as small businesses and industrialisation and stability of the macro-economic environment.

The minister said there would be a major emphasis on implementation as well as monitoring and evaluation of the ERGP.

