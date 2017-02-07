Gambia: Domestic League - Real Tied By Champions Ports

Armed Forces look every inch the side to lookout for this campaign. With no CAf Champions League pressure boiling over their heads unlike domestic champions Gambia Ports Authority, title pretenders and contenders, put together, are in for hot treat if the Khaki Boys' recent prepossessing display is anything to make reference of.

They sailed past Steve Biko and are raring a go at the table top after Real de Banjul got held 0-0 by champions Gambia Ports Authority.

In a clash of league stuttering clubs, Samger and Bombada settled on a 2-2 tie in a four-goal-thriller clash. Samger has now amassed ten points but sits precariously close to the red zone while Bombada will sure sigh a huge relief having seen their woeful run of six loses in the season come to an end. The West Coast Region outfit have had a tough road at start of the campaign but since they smothered Steve Biko five goals in a 5-2 win, they've been on a slight upward trajectory and the latest draw against Samger could only be seen as added plus.

Elsewhere third-placed Marimoo were held to a goalless score by Hawks. Marimoo, a side which climbed the heights to the country's premier league this campaign, are giving a tough run to the league big lads with their latest draw against Hawks a glowing testament.

No one side has scaled the grades and proven a tough nut to crack in their first season in the top flight since Samger 2008. But Marimoo are defying the odds. Re-christened from Seaview FC, Marimoo are showing they can be up-to-the task irrespective of the opponent's standing.

To their credit, they've clutched seventeen (17) points losing twice in their eight (8) matches played so far with an impressive return of five (5) wins.

Trailing Real de Banjul and Armed Forces, the outfit has shown flashes of being genuine title contenders but for how long can they keep up remains to be seen.

Brikama got one better of Serrekunda United while Gamtel beat Tallinding United

In the second tier, Fortune FC were held by SK East Bi as Banjul United eased past Red Hawks while Wallidan suffered a 2-1 humbling to BK Milan.

Young Africans bullied Waa Banjul 3-0 in another fixture, in a week Kexx United also put Blue Star to the guillotine (2-1) with Interior and Lions of Banjul grinding out a scoreless outcome.