Gambia: Lamin Jawo Goes Out On Loan

Yet-to-be capped Gambia footballer Lamin Jawo has been taken out on loan.

Jawo sealed the deal with a view to get playing time to aid his rapid progress at start of next season when he returns to parent club Carpi of the Italian second division.

The contract leading to the forward's transfer was rubberstamped quickly as soon as it became clear that Lamin will fancy trying out elsewhere having seen regular football hard to come by with Carpi.

Jawo was signed by Carpi from the Italian fifth tier last year. Strong promise of consistent play was the bait used to convince the Gambian-born but Carpi have since gone back on their word after Jawo featured for only twenty-seven minutes this season, sitting on the bench sixteen (16) times.

New club Robus Siena promised to be different and that, it's understood, has been the factor swaying the attacker into moving there.

He joins Siena of the third division for rest of the remaining league campaign. Jawo is the third Gambian trading the Italian third tier after Ali Sowe and Yusupha Bobb who all moved on transfer deadline day.

Robur Siena is 11th-placed losing eleven games, winning eight (8) in twenty-four (24) outings.