Parliament House — Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye has charged the media to play its watchdog role on the activities of Parliament to ensure proper accountability.

He said the media is expected to hold the parliamentarians to account for the reasons they were voted to the House, which is to serve the people of the country.

Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye made this assertion when addressing journalists at the maiden edition of a programme dubbed -'Speaker's Forum'.

The programme is organized for the Rt Hon Speaker to have some interactions with the media to solicit ideas as he intends moving Parliament forward.

It is also to give an opportunity to the press to ask questions concerning the activities of the Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

In his address, the Speaker urged journalists not to hesitate to prompt the House and its Members if they notice conducts that go contrary to being accountable to the ordinary constituents.

According to him, Members of Parliament were elected by the people to represent them by way of making laws for the country, adding that "when Parliament meets, the whole Ghana has met."

He described Parliament as a House of accountability, while charging its members to be accountable to their constituents.

The Speaker of the 7th Parliament again called on the media to always inquire and remind MPs that they are to be accountable.

Speaking on the security of the members, he reiterated that it was prudent there was adequate protection for members.

He noted that the country could invest in the security of its members and whatever facility given to them could be withdrawn after their term.

The First Deputy Speaker and MP for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu thanked the Speaker for such an initiative, but pleaded that such events be held outside Parliament, possibly in the constituencies.

According to him, some constituents would rather use the opportunity of asking questions to understand the activities of Parliament and reduce pressure on MPs to roof school buildings among others.

The second Deputy Speaker and MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, emphasized the need of the press to help the people understand the work of Parliament. He said Ghanaians would have to change their minds on what they expect of our democracy.

He could not juxtapose why the country is practicing multiparty system and when MPs speak on party lines, they are been described as partisan.

"We need you the media a lot to explain our work to Ghanaians," he opined.