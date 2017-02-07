Ghana: Edusei Foundation Supports Science Lab Project By 'Akunini' of Kumaca

Kumasi — The Edusei Foundation (EF) has donated an amount of GHc40,000 to the Kumasi Academy Old Students Association (Akunini) to support the building of an ultra-modern science laboratory for the school, initiated by Akunini.

The donation, which was done in the name of Dr Kwame Bawuah Edusei, the founder of EF, who happens to be an 'Akunini', (an old student of Kumasi Academy) seeks to facilitate the construction of the science laboratory.

EF, a non-governmental organization, founded by Dr. Kwame Bawuah Edusei, a Ghanaian US based medical practitioner, philanthropist and former diplomat is a multinational non-governmental organization, with a primary motive of empowering women and children by enriching their lives.

Presenting the cheque to the executives of the association at the site of the project at KUMACA in Kumasi, Mr. Kwaw Boadu Edusei, a brother of the founder of the EF, explained that Dr. Kwame BawuahEdusei is a member of the Kumasi Academy Old Students Association, who are building the science laboratory to support the old laboratory for the school established in 1957 to help the learning and teaching of science in the school and equip the students to develop well.

According to him, the core aim of EF is to help the youth to improve in their academic and apprentice fields. He announced that EF is not operating in only Ghana and explained that similar events have been staged across the Atlantic, in places such as Washington D.C, Kentucky New York and London.

In Ghana, Mr. Kwaw Boadu further indicated that, EF and the Catholic Charity have extended it to all the regions, adding that they have also organized youth programs in Accra, Kumasi, Bekwai and the northern part of Ghana on two occasions.

"Everywhere the youth are, we try our best to help them to be responsible leaders as we benefitted from our parents and our predecessors, such as Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Abrefa Busia, Akufo-Addo, Jerry John Rawlings and others", he told the media in an interview. On the need to help students to achieve their academic dreams, he appealed to well meaning Ghanaians, who are fortunate to have been blessed by God, to factor the academic journey of the youth in their budget.

"We can go to the aid of the social welfare, school, church and people of different religions since these people are our future and no contribution is small. In doing so, God will bless you".

Dr Kwabena Dapaah-Siakwan, the national president of 'Akunini' expressed appreciation on behalf of the union to EF: "We appreciate what Dr. Kwame Bawuah Edusei has done to the union.

Disclosing the genesis of the project, Dr. Dapaah-Siakwan told the media that they were initially putting up a sick bay and nurses quarters, but the project got stagnant in the middle of the construction, owing to lack of funds.

In our quest to organise a fund raising ceremony in Accra to support the project, the Member of Parliament for Asawasi constituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka came to our aid to help complete the sick bay and nursing quarters for us, hence we channeled the amount of money we had from the appeal for funds to construct a science laboratory for their school.

Dr Dapaah-Siakwan explained that KUMACA had the best of science laboratory in Ashanti region in the late 1960's adding that people used to come from other schools to perform science practical (biology, physics and chemistry) at KUMACA, hence the decision to put up a structure to recapture our lost image in terms of learning of science.

According to him, the executives caught the attention of Dr Kwame Bawuah Edusei in the United States of America, when the union decided to attract attention of members in the Diaspora.

He expressed optimism that the GHc40,000 will help towards the construction of the science laboratory.

The union president announced that KUMACA would be celebrating its 60th year anniversary this year.