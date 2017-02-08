7 February 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nollywood Producer Announces Movie On Ibrahim Babangida

Photo: Premium Times
Ibrahim Babangida.

Obi Emelonye, award-winning Nollywood producer and Director, has announced a new movie "Badamasi: Portrait of a General", a work on former Head of State Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

The filmmaker announced the project on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that "Badamasi" which would be released later this year, would paint "intimate portrait" of IBB, the General that ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993".

Emelonye is popularly known for directing award winning films like "Last Flight to Abuja", "The Mirror Boy" and "Onye Ozi".(NAN)

