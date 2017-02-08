Nigeria: Senate Screens 23 Ambassadorial Nominees

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on Tuesday completed screening of 23 non-career ambassadorial nominees out of 46.

Those screened are Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe), Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi), Ahmed Ibeto (Niger), Kabiru Umar (Sokoto) and Baba Madugu (Bauchi).

Others are Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno), Justice George Adesola Oguntade (Lagos), Garba Gajam (Zamfara), Bala Mohammed Mairiga (Zamfara), Christopher Okere (Anambra), Etubom Asuquo (Cross River) and Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara).

Also screened were Amin Muhammad Dalhatu (Jigawa), Ahmed Nuhu Bamali (Kaduna), Dandatti Abdulkadir (Kano), Isa Dodo (Katsina), Mohammed Yisa (Kwara), Modupe Irele (Lagos) and Suzanne Folarin (Ogun).

Ashimiyu Olaniyi (Oyo), Oriji Ngofa (Rivers), Jonah Odo (Ebonyi) and Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti) also made the list.

The Chairperson of the committee, Monsurat Sunmonu, commended members for a job well done.

She said though the screening started late, the committee was able to screen 23 as against 14 nominees it intended to.

The chairperson said "the committee would screen the remaining nominees on Wednesday."

President Muhammadu Buhari resubmitted a list of 46 non-career ambassadorial nominees to the senate on Jan. 12 for confirmation. (NAN)