Photo: Ismail Kezaala /Daily Monitor

Gone to soon. Mzee Musisi co founded regional soccer governing body, Cecafa.

Kampala — The only surviving founder member of Express Football Club, mentor of Nakivubo Boys and forerunner of Sports Club Villa, Mzeei Kezekia Musisi Ssegwanga passed on over the weekend at Kiluddu hospital aged 92 after a long illness.

Musisi has left behind an incredible ink of an illustrious sports administrator both at national and international levels especially in football circles although he may not have kicked even an orange.

He started public life in the 50s as a youth actively involved in the politics of the day. He was identified as an ideal mobiliser of supporters of a football club project and a brain-child of politicians who owned Express newspaper that agitated for independence from colonialists.

The master-mind behind Express Football Club was Joseph "Jolly Joe" Kiwanuka, an out-spoken politician, qualified referee and self-made coach who also doubled as Express newspaper editor.

Another known founder member of Express FC was Dr Kununka. In the background were politicians such as John Kalekezi, father of police chief Gen. Kale Kayihura who solicited for finances to kick-start the project.

Express FC arrived on the Ugandan soccer scene with a bang, with Musisi doing a wonderful job of mobilising supporters who enjoyed entertaining football by stars such as Charles Jjagwe, Ali Kitonsa, Jimmy Ssemugabi, Jimmy Sewava "Omulogo" (the soccer witch), John Kaddu, Ali Kigundu to mention but a few.

Musisi was Jolly Joe's right hand man on matters pertaining to the smooth running of Express FC and learned dynamics of being a good football manager in the process because the club now commanded a big following. Together with Kenya's Abaluhya (AFC Leopards), Tanzania's Young Africans, they formed the famous AYE (Abaluhya, Young, Express) club which was the envy of East Africa's football. Mzeei Musisi also became patron of Nakivubo boys club which was the De facto nursery of Express FC.

Kiwanuka was murdered in 1972. Then, Express FC almost collapsed and was on the brink of relegation from the Super Division. But as providence would have it, Musisi was appointed chairman of the soccer governing body, Fufa and somehow, made sure that the 1973 National Football league did not end in order to save Express FC from relegation.

Musisi at the helm of Uganda football helped revamp Express FC and from relegation scare, the team won the league title for the first time in 1974. Earlier on in 1973, Musisi was among those that founded the Confederation of East and Centrla African Football Associations which organised the inaugural Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala that year.

He was later named Cecafa life member. Africa's football governing body CAF too respected him and at one time delegated him to stabilize Kenya's football which had been ripped apart along tribal lines, a job he did so well.

Musisi was relinquished of his duties as Fufa boss in 1975 and two years later, the then Governor of Central province and self-styled sports disciplinary officer Abdul Nasur banned Express FC on allegations of sabotaging Idi Amin's government. Musisi influenced the Express FC fraternity to support Nakivubo Boys Club in their quest for promotion to the super division of the National Football League.

Selfless man

Express FC was reinstated in 1979 after the fall of Idi Amin, the same year Nakivubo Boys club joined the super division ranks before it was christened Sports Club Villa.

Musisi was a selfless man. He spent many hours shuttling between Kampala and Jinja to help streamline the administration and recruit playing staff of Nile Football Club which in 1980 became the first upcountry side to win the national football league.

As a journalist, I came to know Musisi as a brilliant, humorous, industrious, shrewd planner who did not fear to take risks while making decisions. I found out that Mzeei Musisi didn't have the word "No" in his vocabulary yet he incredibly maneuvered through difficult times.

Very often he found himself in the middle of the heat between Express FC warring parties. For instance during the administration wrangles of 1985 club heavy weight Rabbi Mulondo appointed Ssegwanga on the interim committee to help save the sinking Express FC .

And I will never forget when we were working on the official magazine of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament which was hosted in Uganda in 1984. I asked for a write-up from him as a Cecafa life member. He looked me up and said: "Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup is the second biggest single sports event on the continent besides the Africa Cup of Nations ( now AFCON) and previously as Gossage Cup was undoubtedly the oldest tournament in whole of Africa. According to him, each year during the Cecafa tournament everyone is a teacher and everyone is a student which makes it a joy to watch.

Mzeei Musisi was a darling of sports journalists as well.

His signature tune during briefings was always, "Gentlemen and lady of the press."

That only lady then covering sports he referred to was none other than Victo Namusisi Nalongo arguably the first all round woman sports journalist in Uganda and co-founder of USPA. Elsewhere, listeners would eagerly wait for Mzeei Musisi's husk voice on Radio Uganda at half time whenever Uganda teams travelled outside the country as he usually assured them of results even when the going was tough.

The only time I saw Musisi stone-faced was inside Namirembe Cathedral when a wedding of a very close relative aborted just before the vows.

Mzeei Musisi groomed and encouraged many sportsmen including managers, players and referees. He was the figure head of his family. Perhaps his most glorifying product is prominent businessman and exemplary Ssaza Chief of Kyaggwe county, Alex Kigongo Kikonyogo, a pride of Buganda kingdom whom he nurtured from childhood.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.