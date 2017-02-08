7 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Australia Names 24-Man Team for Kampala

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Darren Allan Kyeyune

Kampala — A contingent of 24 will represent Australia at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships Kampala 2017 on 26 March.

Brett Robinson and Anna Kelly will lead a 24-man team that will represent Australia at the 2017 IAAF World Cross-country Championships on March 26 in Kampala.

The pair, who won the national selection trial in Canberra last month, will lead the side that will be competing at his eighth consecutive global biennial games.

Robinson, 28th in the senior men's race at the 2015 edition, is joined on the men's team by cross-country champion Patrick Tiernan and Olympians Sam McEntee and Liam Adams.

Also, Australia's national 10,000m champion Bridey Delaney and Australian cross-country champion Virginia Moloney will accompany Kelly on the senior women's team for the 10km event.

AUSTRALIAN TEAM FOR KAMPALA

Senior men: Liam Adams, Sam McEntee, Stewart McSweyn, Jack Rayner, Brett Robinson, Patrick Tiernan

Senior women: Bridey Delaney, Lexy Gilmour, Anna Kelly, Gemma Maini, Virginia Moloney, Emily Ryan

U20 men: Zachary Facioini, David Lean, Callum McClusky, Josh Phillips, Kieran Tall, Edward Trippas

U20 women: Georgia Evans, Courtney Hopkins, Emily Hopper, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Clio Ozanne-Jacques, Lauren Ryan.

Uganda

Court of Appeal Stops Hearing of Kato Lubwama Petition

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim order staying the hearing of an election petition Habib Buwembo filed against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.