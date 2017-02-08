Uganda: Australia Names 24-Man Team for Kampala

Kampala — A contingent of 24 will represent Australia at the IAAF World Cross Country Championships Kampala 2017 on 26 March.

Brett Robinson and Anna Kelly will lead a 24-man team that will represent Australia at the 2017 IAAF World Cross-country Championships on March 26 in Kampala.

The pair, who won the national selection trial in Canberra last month, will lead the side that will be competing at his eighth consecutive global biennial games.

Robinson, 28th in the senior men's race at the 2015 edition, is joined on the men's team by cross-country champion Patrick Tiernan and Olympians Sam McEntee and Liam Adams.

Also, Australia's national 10,000m champion Bridey Delaney and Australian cross-country champion Virginia Moloney will accompany Kelly on the senior women's team for the 10km event.

AUSTRALIAN TEAM FOR KAMPALA

Senior men: Liam Adams, Sam McEntee, Stewart McSweyn, Jack Rayner, Brett Robinson, Patrick Tiernan

Senior women: Bridey Delaney, Lexy Gilmour, Anna Kelly, Gemma Maini, Virginia Moloney, Emily Ryan

U20 men: Zachary Facioini, David Lean, Callum McClusky, Josh Phillips, Kieran Tall, Edward Trippas

U20 women: Georgia Evans, Courtney Hopkins, Emily Hopper, Amelia Mazza-Downie, Clio Ozanne-Jacques, Lauren Ryan.