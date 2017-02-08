Kenya: MPs Tell Govt to Take Action Against Drug Barons

Four Members of Parliament (MPs) from Mombasa have told the government to take action against drug barons if there is evidence.

Addressing the media at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi on Tuesday, the legislators said they wanted to see action and not empty rhetoric from the government.

"We have asked them before, how many people have they arrested and prosecuted?" asked Mvita MP Abdulswamad Sharrif Nassir.

Mr Nassir said leaders had raised the issue before, even with the President, but drug dealers were still not being arrested.

"However, all fingers point to the Executive. Our borders on air, sea and land are controlled by the national government. Security is also under the government. But despite the failures, they still make a mockery of the whole process. If they are not able to arrest, then they are in cahoots with them," he said.

The legislator said if there was any proof then, those concerned should be arrested because empty talk raised questions on the sincerity of the government in addressing the menace. "Why invest billions in security and intelligence, yet every day we rely on hearsay?" he asked.

Mr Nassir was accompanied by woman representative Mishi Mboko, Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi and Kisauni MP Rashid Bedzimba.

"We have brothers and sisters who have been affected by drugs and would like to see action taken, not just empty talk," said Ms Mboko adding that the fight must not be political.

The Changamwe MP cautioned the government against making statements which could cause disunity or chaos. "There is ill motive. It is not interested in fighting drugs but settling scores with certain individuals. If there is evidence, take them to court," he said.

The lawmakers spoke after Deputy President William Ruto, while in Mombasa on Monday, said the government had a list of powerful drug dealers who will be arrested and prosecuted.