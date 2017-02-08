Uganda: Transferred Police Officers Stranded

Arua — More than 100 police officers across the West Nile region are stranded at their old stations after failing to secure transport to take them to their new stations.

Transfers for junior police officers were announced early January and the transferred officers were supposed to report to their new duty stations by February 1.

But some of the officers are stranded as the Force has not provided for them transport means as it was the case earlier.

One officer from Arua Police Station who spoke to Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said: "The police administration had always provided us with transport but I don't know why they have not this time. We have families and properties to transport yet we had already used the little money we had to pay school fees."

At Arua Central Police Station alone, 63 officers were transferred to various districts and regions but now the situation is getting worse as the officers who are transporting themselves to new stations are getting challenges of accommodation since old ones are not vacating the houses at the barracks.

"How am I supposed to move to Acholi Sub-region when they have not given me transport? I will first go and wait from my ancestral home and when police administration gets the money, I will move but I am just tired of lack of transparency in the Force," another officer complained.

The West Nile regional police commander, Mr Ibrahim Saiga, however, declined to comment on the issue saying he was not responsible for the transfers yet he heads the region.

"All transfers are done by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), not me, that one I cannot comment," he said on phone and hang up.

Our repeated calls to the police spokesperson, Mr Andrew Felix Kaweesi, went unanswered.

While the Force has failed to provide transport to the transferred officers, their counterparts in the prisons service have been transporting officers to their new stations using the prisons lorry.

Some now fear for being accused of desertion and absconding from duty, especially after the expiry of the 21 days, a period designated for all transferred officers to report to their new stations.

