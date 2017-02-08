Uganda: How KCCA Beat The 28-Year Jinx to Win Boxing Open

Kampala — A massive and lively crowd at MTN Arena, Lugogo witnessed the best ever national boxing championship since the Rogers Ddungu era. Except the upheavals that marred the earlier stages, the 2017 National Open had many successes.

Fans turned up in droves, and were lively, moreover having paid Shs10,000 for entry. Boxers like Cobap's Isaac Masembe, Katwe's Muhammad Lwanga and his opponent Moses Kabuka, (Police) among others, showcased promising quality and new weight champions emerged, despite some controversial decisions.

In fact, this is the first time since the age categorisation system was introduced in 2014 that the three trophies (Elites, Youths and Juniors) have been won by three different clubs. But the biggest victory of all was KCCA Boxing Club's return to greatness, 28 years since they last won the National Open in 1989. Head coach and team manager Vicky Byarugaba attributed it to discipline and teamwork but here are more factors to this historic triumph.

'Galactico' approach

Seeking to revive the club's old glory, KCCA hired a new coaching staff and a new boxing staff, since 2016.

The current investment largely lacks in infrastructure--they hire training space in a gym on Mabirizi Complex in busy Kampala--but the club's strength is in a strong human resource.

Light fly Muhammad Kassim, bantamweight Nassir Bashir, light welter Musa Shadir and middleweight Reagan Ssimbwa once won titles with Naguru-based East Coast.

Joining KCCA, they found it easy to work with their childhood coach Hussein Khalil. Lightweight Joshua Nyanzi, welterweight David Ssemuju and light heavy Denis Mulindra were equally good signings. Just like the latter inclusion of Coach Charles Lubulwa, who belonged to the old KCC Boxing Club.

Reportedly, a KCCA boxer fetches between Shs400,000 to Shs500,000 monthly. Other factors constant, this is 'heaven on earth' considering the impoverishing conditions at other clubs.

Umar Mutebi, Musa Mugisha, Abdu Njego, among others must be frowning, especially because they stuck with the team when nobody cared but when KCCA turned a managerial corner, they were left in the wilderness and allegedly were not "duly compensated," but that's life.

Fall of giants

With due respect to all KCCA's efforts and accomplishments, they thrived on the fall of title rivals Lukanga and UPDF. At his peak, for example, UPDF's Batista Tabu would have put on a better performance against Cobap's rising middleweight Yusuf Babu.

But here we were witnessing a lopsided bout which ended in veteran Tabu being chased, cornered and battered, which won Babu a standing ovation.

After KCCA's Ssemuju had esdged UPDF's favourite Muzamir Kakande, in one of the night's most exciting matches, Tabu's defeat just confirmed KCCA's championship.

Likewise, Lukanga entered this tournament with all the three trophies but could only defend the Juniors--the least sought-after.

East Coast snatched the Youths title but most agonisingly, KCCA amassed 30 points to win the prestigious Elites category while Lukanga came a distant fourth with a paltry 18 points, behind UPDF (22) and Cobap (20).

Coach Isaac 'Zebra' Ssenyange and owner Sam Lukanga will forever blame their fall on "the biased technical team", but all the same it is a fall.

KCCA's Coach Byarugaba told Daily Monitor that his bosses tasked him to deliver something "special" to the club during his two-year contract. He says he is still contemplating what it could be. But perhaps, he has already delivered it unknowingly--a national open title in 28 years.

OPEN RESULTS

ELITES (19-40 years)

KCCA 30 points

UPDF 22

YOUTHS (17-18 years)

East Coast 09 points

UPDF 08

JUNIORS (15-16 years)

Lukanga 14 points

East Coast 08