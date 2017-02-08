Uganda: 'Invest in Solar Plants for Sustainable Power'

Kampala — Businesses that are struggling with high power bills have been advised to begin thinking of investing in solar energy plants to have a cheap and sustainable energy source for future needs.

While closing a one-week training course for solar electricity technicians last week, Ms Cornelia Zupp, the project coordinator Partnership Project Chamber of Skilled Crafts and Small businesses for the Uganda Manufacturers' Association and the Nakawa Vocational Institute, said businesses that are run on energy should begin thinking of investing in solar power plants because this is the future source of energy to power them.

"Solar electricity can power anything run by hydro-electricity. We have seen villages powered using solar electricity, fish factories, Islands, it depends on the investments and this is the future for Uganda," she said.

She added that in Europe, countries such as Germany are now switching to wind energy because electricity has proved too costly and for a developing country like Uganda with growing energy demands.

Therefore citizens should be looking at exploiting solar energy for heating water, pumping water for irrigation rather than depending on fossil fuels that have adverse effects on the environment.

While passing out the first unit of the technicians, Dr Jane Egau-Okou, the commissioner instructor education and training at the ministry of Education, said the country is wasting away a cheaper, cleaner and sustainable natural source of energy which majority of Ugandans can benefit from.

"This is the way to go. The whole country is wasting this natural resource because we do not know how to tap it. We have many solar panels but people are gambling with them. This is a God-given opportunity, but we need more people who have knowledge and skill in solar technology," she said.

Last week, Nakawa Vocational Institute passed out the first group of 16 first solar electricity technicians.

These were drawn from government vocational training institutions across the country studying electrical engineering.