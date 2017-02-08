Uganda: New Law to Allow Movable Assets as Collateral

Kampala — Access to affordable credit is one of the biggest challenges Uganda is facing, which if not addressed, could hinder the country from attaining a middle status target by 2020.

Experts say only 20 per cent of Ugandans own land titles which are majorly used as collateral and the 80 per cent of population have been excluded from accessing credit because they do not own titles.

Yet this larger group of Ugandans is running small businesses and own movable assets which is capital locked up and can be used as security.

To address this challenge, a new act titled 'Movable Property Security Interest Act 2017' will see Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) working with Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (Fsd Uganda), Bank of Uganda and local banks set up a formal movable collateral securities registry.

Opening a validation meeting on the draft of the 'Movable Property Security Interest Act 2017' at the Golf Course Hotel, Kampala last week, URSB registrar general Bemanya Twebaze, said: "This act once is in place will facilitate credit for small borrowers and manage the risk of borrowing by the financial sector."

He added that the act will deliver results and change the status of Ugandans to be able to attain the middle income status and making credit affordable is a key intervention.

"Instead of insisting on land as security, we are saying take the property as collateral to reduce risks of lending when you fail to stick to the agreement with the lender then the law will take its course," Mr Twebaze said.

Mr Joseph Lutwama, the Fsd Uganda specialist on policy, legal and regulatory, said his organisation is facilitating URSB to see that the low income segment can be able to meet their needs to put up a sound and legal regulatory framework for movable properties in Uganda.

"This market segment is the most credit-worthy because they rarely default on their credit. They pay on time and if commercial banks do tap into these segments they will be substantial risk of non-performing loans," he added.

Operation

Ms Rachael Odoi Musoke, the technical advisor Justice Law and Order Sector (JLOS), said the registry will enable banks to widen the scope of assets that Ugandans can deposit to acquire loans after due diligence has been undertaken to ensure that they are free of any encumbrances and the credibility of the borrower has been verified.

"Previously, people were using their land and mortgages to acquire loans but we realize that not everybody owns these kind of assets but they have crops, cars, animals and other valuable property they can use," she said.

Ms Jamie Bowman, an international legal consultant helping in reviewing the Act, said that this system is already working in Lesotho, Malawi, Ghana, Zambia and a new law is going to Kenya.

Other countries are South America, Afghanistan, USA and Canada.

Mr Mark Mwanje, the head of risk at Finance Trust Bank, said: "This law is a very good initiative because it allows financial inclusion and it's very flexible because it has taken care of both the interests of both the lender and the borrower."

Important tit bits

Collateral. Land, vehicle logs books, land titles, and valuable household items, are among the items money lenders look out for as collateral

Interest rates. High interest rates between 20 to 50 per cent is what money lenders have been charging borrowers

Habit. Loss of the collaterals, to the money lenders, has been a common practice

Assets. Banks have been reluctant to lend money to borrowers without tangible assets such as land the land titles.