Rwanda: Media Fraternity Urged to Promote Early Literacy

Media organisations have been urged to promote early literacy initiatives among all children.

The call was made last week during a one-day workshop that brought together over 30 editors from the media fraternity in Rwanda.

Held in Kigali under the theme, 'The Role of media in advancing Early Child Literacy in Rwanda', the workshop provided an opportunity for media practitioners to understand the obstacles facing literacy in Rwanda.

Participants were also called upon to support the early literacy drive through the Mureke Dusome project funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"This workshop is an opportunity for us to build strong partnership with media practitioners to boost early literacy for all children, and reverse learning challenges in Rwanda. The media is a cornerstone to reach even the last child for academic success," said Philippe Adapoe, the Country Director, Save the Children International Rwanda.

Peacemaker Mbungiramihigo, the executive secretary, Rwanda Media High Council, pledged close support and collaboration from the media on issues affecting children.

"We are committed to join efforts to equip media practitioners with knowledge and skills to ensure the government of Rwanda achieves its goal in Child Rights and Protection. We shall be honored to implement recommendations from this workshop, I pledge our full support," he said.

Part of the activities involved open table discussions on how to address the early literacy campaign.

Save the Children International Rwanda committed to continue working with the media to promote the cause by organising field visits to highlight areas that need intervention, among others.

The workshop was organised by Save the Children International Rwanda in partnership with Rwanda Media High Council.