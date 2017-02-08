8 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Media Fraternity Urged to Promote Early Literacy

Tagged:

Related Topics

Media organisations have been urged to promote early literacy initiatives among all children.

The call was made last week during a one-day workshop that brought together over 30 editors from the media fraternity in Rwanda.

Held in Kigali under the theme, 'The Role of media in advancing Early Child Literacy in Rwanda', the workshop provided an opportunity for media practitioners to understand the obstacles facing literacy in Rwanda.

Participants were also called upon to support the early literacy drive through the Mureke Dusome project funded by United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

"This workshop is an opportunity for us to build strong partnership with media practitioners to boost early literacy for all children, and reverse learning challenges in Rwanda. The media is a cornerstone to reach even the last child for academic success," said Philippe Adapoe, the Country Director, Save the Children International Rwanda.

Peacemaker Mbungiramihigo, the executive secretary, Rwanda Media High Council, pledged close support and collaboration from the media on issues affecting children.

"We are committed to join efforts to equip media practitioners with knowledge and skills to ensure the government of Rwanda achieves its goal in Child Rights and Protection. We shall be honored to implement recommendations from this workshop, I pledge our full support," he said.

Part of the activities involved open table discussions on how to address the early literacy campaign.

Save the Children International Rwanda committed to continue working with the media to promote the cause by organising field visits to highlight areas that need intervention, among others.

The workshop was organised by Save the Children International Rwanda in partnership with Rwanda Media High Council.

Rwanda

Govt to Sell Its 19.61% Stake in I&M Bank

The Government has announced it will sell its stake in I&M Bank to the public beginning next week through an Initial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.