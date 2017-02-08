Uganda: 'GDP Must Grow by 10% for Uganda to Achieve Middle Income Status'

Kampala — The World Bank (WB) has said for Uganda to attain the middle income status by 2020, the economy must grow by a minimum of 10 per cent.

This condition puts the country authorities in a tight position and compels them to work even harder to realise the goal since it is less than four years to the deadline.

The current forecast by the WB in its Eight Uganda economic, shows that Uganda's economy will grow at a rate of around 4 to 5 per cent this year; a rate similar to the average achieved over the past five years.

"The economy will accelerate only gradually, to 6 per cent by 2019," said the World Bank, in the report.

The update is under the theme: Step by Step - Let's resolve the financial puzzle accelerate growth and shared prosperity

Presenting the findings at Kampala Serena Hotel yesterday, the senior economist at the WB country office, Ms Rachael K. Sebudde, said: "For Uganda to achieve middle income status by 2010 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) must grow by 10 per cent."

"To reach middle income status by 2020, Uganda's per capita income must grow about 9 per cent which equals to 12 per cent for total GDP," she added.

On the current policy response to economic situation, Ms Sebudde said policy response must balance the need to stimulate the economy and maintain macro stability.

She stated that monetary policy easing by the Central Bank may be challenged as inflation pressures increase from drought and the depreciation of Shilling against US dollar.

"Fiscal policy expected to be the main instrument of stimuli, but financing the Budget could also be a challenge if revenues continue under performing. External sector will continue to be a source of distress to the economy with exports remaining weak, and imports growing.Therefore, GDP is expected to grow by between 4 and 5 per cent in FY 16/17, and to only gradually increase to 5.2 per cent next year," she said.

Ms Sebudde said during first quarter of FY 2016/17, Uganda registered a negative growth of 0.6 per cent. Uganda's economy has the potential to grow by 6 to 7 per cent on average under normal circumstance; however, this has not been realised in more than five years.

Reflecting on the past years, Ms Sebudde said private investments drove growth in earlier years, but it has slowed down significantly lately. "If recent increase in public investments actualises, it will support faster capital accumulation. But private investments must pick up," she said.

The WB explains that Uganda's economic growth is expected to be driven mainly by the public sector investment, with the private sector struggling to overcome the effect of shocks and uncertainty regarding the pace of government's huge infrastructure programme.

Affordable financial products

The WB country manager, Ms Christina Malmberg Calvo, said good financial systems ensure that people and businesses have access to useful and affordable financial products and services that meet their needs.

She said access to an account to make financial transactions is the first step toward financial inclusion since it allows people to save money, and send and receive payments.

"Once you have an account, you are more likely to use other financial services, such as credit and insurance, to start and expand businesses, invest in education or health.

"And your ability to guard yourself and your family against financial hardship is greater; you are becoming more resilient, less prone to fall back into poverty," she said.

Ms Malmberg explained that Uganda has come a long way in improving access to financial services. In fact, Uganda has one of the highest numbers of registered mobile money accounts per adult.

About 8 million Ugandans have access to an account at a formal financial institution, and the popularity of mobile money is the highest contributor to improving access to financial services.

"What is particularly encouraging is that mobile money benefits groups that tend to be more financially excluded than others: Women, rural poor, and hard-to-reach populations, as well as informal micro and small firms. This is great.

"But at the same time, the cost of credit is high and that is a formidable hindrance to both firms and households," she said.

Ms Malmberg added: "And here Uganda doesn't compare favourably to other countries; average lending rates have been above 20 per cent in the past five years. We know well that the high cost of finance and the strict collateral requirements are a significant barrier to enterprise growth and operation, particularly in the case of SMEs.

"Depending on the duration and interests charged on the loan, users can end up paying more than twice the value of the original amount. That's not good for business!"

The governor Bank of Uganda, Mr Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, said over the last few years the financial sector has provided resources for managing the economy.

Banking sector growth

In 2005/06 and 2015/2016 commercial credit expanded by three folds growing by 12 per cent per annum.

"Time deposits in banks have also been growing rising from 53 per cent to 70 per cent," he said.

Increase in the number of banks has ushered in competition in Uganda's banking industry.

Mr Mutebile said: "Strengthening of competition in banks merchandises in banks stood at Shs1.508 trillion in June 2006 to Shs909 billion in June 2016."

In summary, he said the financial sector is one of the most advanced sectors in Uganda's economy due to technological advances, technical experts and professionalism.

Dr Fred Muhumuza, a researcher and economist, said the risks in Uganda's economy are too high characterised by very low aggregate demand.

"Investment is critical for this economy. This economy has completely no money, this economy badly needs short term capital investment," he said.

The chief executive officer Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda, Mr Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, said many of the risks in the economy can be insured through credit insurance and agriculture insurance.