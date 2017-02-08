8 February 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SASSA to Ask Concourt to Extend Invalid Grant Payment Contract

Tagged:

Related Topics

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) will on Wednesday ask the Constitutional Court to extend the grant payments contract of Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) for another year.

In 2014, the court declared Sassa's current contract with CPS invalid. Sassa would effectively be asking the court to overturn its own ruling.

Instead of appointing a new contractor, Sassa submitted a plan to the court to take over the payments to 17 million beneficiaries on April 1, 2017.

"After carefully considering our options, we felt it may cause panic if we try and implement a new system. We acknowledge we have failed," Sassa official Raphaahle Ramokgopa told Parliament's social development committee on February 1, Fin24 reported.

Sassa had considered several options, including extending the CPS contract for a year, using Grindrod or another bank to roll out payments, using the SA Post Office, or appointing a contractor to facilitate cash payments at around 10 000 existing pay points.

If the contract with CPS is not extended, 17 million South Africans who rely on social grants will not be paid.

DA MP on the committee, Evelyn Wilson, previously accused Sassa of "forcing an emergency" so that the Constitutional Court would have no choice but to extend the unlawful contract.

News24

South Africa

Save South Africa Campaign to Host 'Real' State of the Nation Address

The Save South Africa campaign will host a People's Assembly on the "real" State of the Nation in Cape Town on… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.