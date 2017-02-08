7 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Puts Injunction on Busoga University Closure

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubaker Kirunda and Andrew Katabulawo

Iganga — The Constitutional Court sitting in Kampala has issued an injunction against the closure of Busoga University based in Iganga District with several branches across the country.

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) had late last year asked Busoga University to close over alleged involvement in irregularities. NCHE accused the university of awarding degrees to half-baked students and using unqualified staffs to teach students, among other things.

The council canceled the license it had offered the university and degrees for more than 1,000 students alleged to have been acquired irregularly.

The NCHE directed the university to halt all activities, including recruiting students for a period of six months to allow investigations into the matter.

A decision on whether to allow the university re-open or completely close would then be determined by the outcomes of the investigations.

The university management led by the vice chancellor, Prof David Lameka Kibikyo, have since the issuance of the closure notice refused to comply with the directives of NCHE, arguing that the accusations are false and malicious.

Consequently, on January 31, the university through its lawyers of Kwesigwa, Muwema and Walubiri Advocate secured an injunction against the decision of NCHE. The Constitutional Court Judge, Justice Solome Barungi Bossa, who heard the application for an injunction granted it.

Justice Bossa said the interim court injunction issued enables the university to implement all the activities as before.

"The implication of this order is that the university should continue operating normally as there is no notice from NCHE until the main application is heard," the interim order injunction read in part.

The interim ordered clarified that invoking the university's provisional license and halting recruitment of students is stopped.

The university spokesperson, Mr Andrew Balondemu, confirmed the development last Saturday. However, the NCHE spokesperson, Mr Soul Waigolo, said the council is confident that court will act justly.

Uganda

Ruling Party Officials Clash in Chaotic EALA Polls, How it All Happened

A caucus of the ruling National Resistance Movement party yesterday descended into war of words, threats of fist fight,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.