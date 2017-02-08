Uganda: King Mumbere Granted Bail

Photo: Tausi Nakato/Daily Monitor

Rwenzururu king Charles Wesley Mumbere arrives at court accompanied by prison warders for his bail hearing.

A High Court in Jinja has granted bail to Ugandan Rwenzururu's King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

Justice Micheal Elubu on Monday ordered his release from Luzira Prison on a non-cash bail of $27,371 (Ush100 million). The king has been in jail since November 29, last year.

His five sureties include his brother Christopher Kyabazanga, a junior Agriculture minister in President Yoweri Museveni's government, each bonded for the same amount.

King Mumbere, while out on bail, will be guarded by the Ugandan army, while the police will secure his palace in Rwenzori region, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. This, his lawyers said in court, was an agreement reached between the king and the government.

However, Justice Elubu restricted the king's movement to only three districts of Kampala, Wakiso and Jinja. He further ordered him not to set foot in the Rwenzori region. He is also barred from leaving the country.

The king was allowed to have access to his personal doctor and immediate family members. He is also required to report to Jinja Chief Magistrate's Court and the Kampala CID.

This is the second time the king was seeking bail after he was re-arrested upon his release on the first attempt on January 13 and slapped with fresh terrorism charges.

The king and more than 150 of his royal guards are currently facing grave charges ranging from terrorism, treason, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

Some of the charges arose from bloody clashes between royal guards and state security at his palace in Kasese on November 29 in which over 100 people were killed, including 14 security officers.