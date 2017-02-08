7 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: PIC Summons Nakumatt Boss Over Hazina Saga

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edwin Mutai

Parliament has ordered Nakumatt Supermarkets managing director Atul Shah to appear before it next week to respond to issues raised by the NSSF following a dispute over the construction of Hazina Trade Centre.

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) took the decision after Mr Shah snubbed an invitation to appear before it for the second time.

PIC chairman Adan Keynan refused to listen to Nakumatt project manager Ankoor Shah and lawyer Manases Mwangi and ordered Mr Shah to appear in person on Thursday February 16.

Mr Ankoor informed the committee that Mr Shah was away in Dubai and therefore could not appear before the committee to respond to MPs' queries.

"Mr Shah flew out to Dubai on Saturday on short notice following unforeseen circumstances," he told PIC.

The committee however said it could not listen to junior officers and directed Mr Ankoor and Mr Mwangi to inform Mr Shah that the PIC would invoke provisions of Article 125 of the Constitution and issue summonses if he fails to appear on February 16.

"We will take into account what you have explained and not issue a summons. We will invite him for the last time. We also want you by the end of business this Friday to file your written submissions," Mr Keynan directed.

The committee is investigating the stalled construction of a 36-storey building at Hazina Trade Centre.

Nakumatt moved to court to block its landlord, the National Social Security Fund, from putting up the building.

Kenya

Former Electoral Agency Boss Arrested For 'Corruption'

Anti-corruption detectives have arrested former electoral commission chief executive officer James Oswago over the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.