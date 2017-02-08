Kenya: PIC Summons Nakumatt Boss Over Hazina Saga

Parliament has ordered Nakumatt Supermarkets managing director Atul Shah to appear before it next week to respond to issues raised by the NSSF following a dispute over the construction of Hazina Trade Centre.

The Public Investments Committee (PIC) took the decision after Mr Shah snubbed an invitation to appear before it for the second time.

PIC chairman Adan Keynan refused to listen to Nakumatt project manager Ankoor Shah and lawyer Manases Mwangi and ordered Mr Shah to appear in person on Thursday February 16.

Mr Ankoor informed the committee that Mr Shah was away in Dubai and therefore could not appear before the committee to respond to MPs' queries.

"Mr Shah flew out to Dubai on Saturday on short notice following unforeseen circumstances," he told PIC.

The committee however said it could not listen to junior officers and directed Mr Ankoor and Mr Mwangi to inform Mr Shah that the PIC would invoke provisions of Article 125 of the Constitution and issue summonses if he fails to appear on February 16.

"We will take into account what you have explained and not issue a summons. We will invite him for the last time. We also want you by the end of business this Friday to file your written submissions," Mr Keynan directed.

The committee is investigating the stalled construction of a 36-storey building at Hazina Trade Centre.

Nakumatt moved to court to block its landlord, the National Social Security Fund, from putting up the building.