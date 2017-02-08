Tanzania: African Rights Court Gets More Female Judges

Two new judges recently appointed to the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights are set to be sworn in Arusha, Tanzania.

The judges were appointed at the just-ended 28th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from January 30-31, 2017.

Justice Bensaoula Chafika, from Algeria, and Justice Chizumila Rose Tujilane, from Malawi, will serve for a period of six years.

The two replace Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz (Algeria) and Justice Duncan Tambala (Malawi) whose term came to an end on September, 5, 2016.

The two Judges will be sworn in during the 44th Ordinary Session of the Court which begins on March 6, in Arusha, according to a statement.

For the first time in the history of the Court, there will be five female judges sitting on the 11-member jury.

The increased number of female Judges is in keeping with Article 12(2) and Article 14(3) of the Protocol establishing the court.

The swearing in ceremony will be held at the African Court premises in Tanzania.

The Court is composed of eleven judges, all nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The Judges serve for a period of six years and can be re-elected for second and final term of another six years.

The Court meets four times a year in ordinary sessions but may hold extra-ordinary sessions.