8 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Tanzania: African Rights Court Gets More Female Judges

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two new judges recently appointed to the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights are set to be sworn in Arusha, Tanzania.

The judges were appointed at the just-ended 28th Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from January 30-31, 2017.

Justice Bensaoula Chafika, from Algeria, and Justice Chizumila Rose Tujilane, from Malawi, will serve for a period of six years.

The two replace Justice Fatsah Ouguergouz (Algeria) and Justice Duncan Tambala (Malawi) whose term came to an end on September, 5, 2016.

The two Judges will be sworn in during the 44th Ordinary Session of the Court which begins on March 6, in Arusha, according to a statement.

For the first time in the history of the Court, there will be five female judges sitting on the 11-member jury.

The increased number of female Judges is in keeping with Article 12(2) and Article 14(3) of the Protocol establishing the court.

The swearing in ceremony will be held at the African Court premises in Tanzania.

The Court is composed of eleven judges, all nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

The Judges serve for a period of six years and can be re-elected for second and final term of another six years.

The Court meets four times a year in ordinary sessions but may hold extra-ordinary sessions.

Tanzania

Muhimbili Hospital to Start Local Kidney Implants March

Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) by the end of March, this year, will start local kidney transplantations, it has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.