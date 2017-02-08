Masvingo — INFIGHTING within Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's party over his successor is resulting in by-elections that come at a huge cost for the bankrupt government. Intense factionalism in the Zanu (PF) has led to the party firing some legislators that must be filled through by-elections. Polls have been held in Chimanimani and Bikita, which fell vacant after the expulsion of MPs Munacho Mutezo and Munyaradzi Kereke respectively. They have been expelled for their association with fired deputy president, Joice Mujuru.

The latter is serving a jail sentence for a rape case dismissed as trumped-up. Zanu (PF) has won the by-elections amid violence and denying opposition supporters food aid. Opposition parties have accused the ruling party of prioritizing by-elections over job creation and halting economic decline. "Zimbabweans are busy chasing their tails like dogs by having by-elections through and through. That money should be channeled towards feeding people, repairing roads and job creation, so that we can move forward as a country," People's Democratic Party spokesman Jacob Mafume said. Another opposition legislator said, "We are busy electing people who will do nothing given that short space of time left before the general elections (in 2018)." However, Zanu (PF) legislator, Paul Chimedza, hit back. "By-elections should be held whether the country struggles economically or not It is in the constitution." - CAJ NEWS