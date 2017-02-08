East Africa: Was Amina Mohammed 'Betrayed' By Her Sub-Region?

Photo: Daily Monitor

Amina Mohamed, 55, was the candidate from East Africa for AU’s top job.

opinion

The Organisation of African Unity (OAU), the precursor to the African Union (AU) was founded in 1963. Out of the seven Secretary Generals who presided over the OAU until June 2002, when it became the AU, six were from franco-phone countries of West Africa. Only one, Salim Ahmed Salim, was East African (Tanzanian).

On the transformation into AU in 2002, the Gabonese minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Jean Ping, became the first Chairperson of the African Union Commission, another franco-phone. He was succeeded by Madamme Dr Dlamini - Zuma, of South Africa who, last year indicated that she did not intend to seek a second term. The AU summit failed to pick a successor until January this year when Chad's former Prime Minister, Mahmat Moussa, was elected by a vote of 28 to 25 defeating the favourite, Ambassador Amina Mohammed, a career diplomat of good standing, now Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs. This was a classic case of the 'underdog' winning the race.

It has been reported in the press that during the election in Addis Ababa for AU Commission Chairman, three Eastern African Countries, namely, Uganda, Djibouti and Burundi "switched sides", abandoning the sub-region's candidate and cast their lot with the Ecowas Chadian candidate. If this is true it is these three countries that handed the AU chair to another West African franco-phone candidate. With exception of Djibouti the other two belong to the six-member East African Community which has on numerous occasions underscored that it was imperative that EAC countries take a common position in presenting candidates for senior posts in multilateral organisations.

In the case of Amina Mohammed, EAC member states promised to support the Kenyan candidate. No wonder she spoke disappointingly of being betrayed by people in her own region. Apparently only Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and of course Kenya abided by the common commitment if what we read in the press is true. We heard on the news subsequently that Uganda was "annoyed" at those who say it betrayed the Kenyan candidate since it has the "sovereign right" to vote for whomsoever she wants or not vote at all. This is true but breaking a diplomatic promise doesn't augur well with harmonious relations with a country or countries Uganda has a lot of historic and economic ties with. Uganda's support for the Kenyan candidate should have been a foregone conclusion.

Unlike we in Eastern Africa, the West African countries under Ecowas tend to be united in their search for international jobs. They act as a block after sorting out any internal contradictions that may arise. It is for this reason that there are more West Africans in multilateral organisations than Southern, Central and Eastern African countries combined. You just have to look at the staff composition in UN and its agencies, AU, ADB, etc and you will be shocked by the dominant presence of West Africa.

Many may remember that when Uganda in 1996 refused to nominate Ambassador Olara Otunnu for the job of the Secretary General of the United Nations, whom all permanent members of the Security Council had indicated support for, Ghana immediately fronted Mr Kofi Anan. Fortunately for Africa, Kofi Anan was an excellent choice and I would agree with my friend Ambassador Harold Acemah that Kofi Anan and Dag Hammarskjold were probably the best Secretary Generals the UN has had in its 72 years existence. If Ghana had not seized the opportunity the world would have missed an opportunity to have such a brilliant Secretary General from Sub-Saharan Africa. I know of a number of other cases where a Ugandan candidate failed to get government endorsement or was substituted with less a qualified candidate.

It is time that Eastern African governments cast pettiness aside and support their citizens in seeking high ranking international appointments.

Mr Naggaga, is an economist, administrator and retired ambassador.