8 February 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: EACC Detectives Arrest Oswago Over 'Chickengate' Scandal

By Fred Mukinda

Anti-corruption detectives have arrested former electoral commission chief executive officer James Oswago over the Chickengate scandal.

He was arrested together with Hamida Ali Kibwana and Trevy Oyombra who is suspected to be the mastermind behind the Sh46 million bribery scandal.

The officials are being held at Integrity Centre following the arrest by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives on Wednesday.

The charges against them relate to 2010 Referendum ballot papers as well as Shinyalu and Bamachoge election papers.

Prosecutors in the United Kingdom, who also investigated the matter leading to imprisonment of other accomplices there alleged that the Kenyan electoral officials were paid a sum of £349,057.39 (Sh46m).

Serious Fraud Office in UK alleged that the electoral officials accommodated bribes in pricing by inflating the prices by up to 38 per cent.

More to follow...

