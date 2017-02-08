Tanzania: 13 On 'Police Watch' Over Drugs

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam has placed under police supervision 13 people for alleged involvement in narcotics as Interpol Tanzania hunts for more details of a Tanzanian woman, Pamela David Kiritta (41), recently arrested in India with illicit drugs valued at 11bn/-. Almost all the suspects put under police watch at the court are local music and movie industry stars.

Conspicuously missing from the list was Wema Sepetu, a former Miss Tanzania in 2006. Wema was last week summoned by the police for interrogations in connection with the illicit trade but was not among the suspects brought at the court. No details were given for her absence.

Two principal resident magistrates reached such a decision after granting an application by the prosecution, seeking the suspects "to be given binding orders with sureties for them to be in good behaviour" for the period not exceeding three years.

In a separate development, the Head of Interpol in Tanzania, Mr Gustavus Babile, and Commander of the Police Anti- Narcotics Unit, Mr Mihayo Msikhela, informed the 'Daily News' that the Tanzanian woman does not feature on the database of suspected drug dealers.

"We have written to the Indian police seeking more details about the woman but they are yet to respond; it is a procedural matter, which should take between one and two weeks," Mr Babile told the 'Daily News' in a telephone interview. Mr Msikhela, on the other hand, said the Indian police had contacted him after the arrest, suspect that the Tanzanian who was arrested with a Zambian national, Ms Thelma Mkandawire (38), could be part of a well-organised drug trafficking cartel in Asia.

"Other arrangements are being conducted through the Interpol office in Tanzania and we hope we will have more information in the near future. Initial investigations have revealed that the woman does not feature on our list of suspected traffickers," the anti-drug police head stated.

At the Kisutu court yesterday, the suspects were brought in two different sets, the first comprising Ahmed Hashim, alias Petit Man, Said Masoud Linnah, alias Said Alteza, Nassoro Mohamed Nassoro, Bakar Mohamed Khalif and Lulu Abbas Chelangwa, alias Luludiva.

The second group included Hamidu Salum Chambuso, alias Dogo Hamidu, Rajabu Salum, Romeo George Bangura, alias Rumijons, Cedou Madigo, Khalid Salum Mohamed, alias TID, Johana Johannes Mathysen, Rechoel Josephat and Anna Patric Kimaro, alias Tunda. Principal Resident Magistrate Cyprian Mkeha presided over the first set, while Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi conducted the proceedings of suspects in the second group. Both appearances were attended by several people believed to be supporters and relatives of the suspects.

However, after granting the prosecution's application, the first group received tougher conditions as compared to the second one. Suspects in the first group were ordered to execute bond of 20m/-each with one reliable surety, who would sign bond of similar amount.

The suspects were also ordered to report to the Central Police Station in the city twice a month and that such order would remain in force for three years. Before imposing such orders, the magistrate rejected an application by Advocate Albert Msando that his clients should not be ordered to report to the police.

Mr Mkeha ruled that there was no any other way the suspects could be monitored on their behaviour without reporting to the police. He pointed out further that before their arraignment, there was no doubt that the suspects were subjected to interrogation by the police.

The second group, before Magistrate Shaidi, got lenient conditions, as the suspects were required to execute personal bonds without sureties of 10m/- . They were also required to report to the police station twice a month, but such order would subsist for only one year.

Earlier, Senior State Attorney Nassoro Katuga had asked the court to grant the application considering the affidavit sworn by Superintendent of Police Denis Mujumba, who is in charge of Anti-Drugs Unit of the Dar es Salaam Police Special Zone.

The senior police officer stated in the affidavit to support the application that in the course of his duties, he received information from impeccable sources that the suspects were involved in illicit drugs in the city of Dar es Salaam.

According to the affidavit, once the suspects are left free without executing bond of good behaviour and monitored by the police, it could result into a breach of the peace in the society.

Advocate Msando had in principle not resisted to the application, but was quick to point out that the affidavit deposed by the police officer was in blanket form and contained insufficient information to warrant his clients to show reason why they should not be reprimanded.

The arraignment of the suspects come just a day after President John Magufuli ordered the crackdown on narcotic drugs, directing the defence and security forces to apprehend all suspects -- irrespective of their status.