Tanzanian Opposition Member of Parliament, Tundu Lissu.

As Chadema Chief Legal Advisor Tundu Lissu faces fresh sedition charges today in Dar es Salaam, Opposition lawmakers yesterday caused uproar in Parliament, demanding that the issue be discussed in the House under an 'emergency certificate'.

The outspoken Singida East MP was arrested in Dodoma on Monday at the Bunge premises as he was getting out of a session. He was later taken to Dar es Salaam for questioning over the "rabble-rousing remarks" he had recently uttered during a press conference.

After a day-long interrogation by the Police Force in Dar es Salaam over the alleged inflammatory statement yesterday, Lissu was denied bail. "He has been giving various inflammatory statements against some government officials when he was in Dar es Salaam in the recent past...statements that can influence a breach of the peace in one way or another," the Dar es Salaam Special Zone Commander, Mr Simon Sirro, told reporters.

In the House last evening, Opposition MPs, led by Mr Zitto Kabwe (Kigoma Urban- ACT-Wazalendo) and Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe-Chadema) pressed for a postponement of the legislative assembly's activities to give room for the chamber to discus Lissu's arrest as an emergency matter.

However, basing on Standing Orders, the Deputy Speaker, Dr Tulia Ackson, turned down the plea by both legislators. The Deputy Speaker's decision angered most Opposition legislators who boycotted the evening session by walking out of the debating chamber while shouting at around 4:30pm.

Dr Tulia was heard saying: "Honourable Halima Mdee, please walk out without disturbing the House... Esther Bulaya as well... go out prudently." It all started when Mr Zitto stood and asked for the Speaker's Guidance under Standing Order Number 51 regarding what he described as "continued arrests of Opposition lawmakers," saying he had been informed that he would also be arrested on leaving the debating chamber yesterday.

Mr Zitto said he was wondering why MPs, referring to cases of Lissu and Arusha MP Godbless Lema, were arrested without the chair of the Speaker being informed over the matter.

However, Dr Ackson refused to allow debate on the issue in the House because Standing Orders were not in favour of the matter, arguing that the assembly could discuss it if only the matter concerned a civil case.

She further reacted to Ms Mdee -- that using the Standing Order number 68 (7), the Parliament may provide for an opportunity to debate the issue if it has happened early on the same day.

Ms Mdee used the same Standing Order seeking the National Assembly to stop doing other activities and debate on Lissu's arrest. She argued that the lawmakers are protected under the Parliamentary Immunities, Powers and Privileges but the police have been arresting them within the Parliament's premises.

Outside the Parliament, Mr Zitto told reporters that he would stay for the whole night within the premises of the Parliament fearing to be arrested.