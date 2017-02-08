8 February 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Kenya's Kamau to Rock Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenyan instrumentalist, Christine Kamau will entertain Kigali jazz lovers as season three of Kigali Jazz Junction returns on February 24 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

The Kenyan female artiste will perform in company of the Neptunez Band and Mashirika's vocalist Rosette Karimba.

"This is the right time for us to bring other continental acts of jazz and soul for our Kigali jazz lovers. Kamau is one of the best saxophonists we have in the region and we feel we need to entertain our audience with not only a variety of artistes, but also the best," said Remmy Lubega, CEO of RG Consult, the organiser of the Kigali Jazz Junction.

Kamau is famous for songs like Ulisema, Nakuru Sunshine, and African People, from her This is for you album.

She has performed at various local music festivals and has appeared in the BBC series 'African Beats' which features emerging African musicians.

Kenya

The Waiting Game - Confusion at Kenya's Kakuma Refugee Camp

President Donald Trump's travel ban and its legal challenges have caused much anxiety and confusion in the Kenyan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.