Kenya's Kamau to Rock Kigali

Kenyan instrumentalist, Christine Kamau will entertain Kigali jazz lovers as season three of Kigali Jazz Junction returns on February 24 at Kigali Serena Hotel.

The Kenyan female artiste will perform in company of the Neptunez Band and Mashirika's vocalist Rosette Karimba.

"This is the right time for us to bring other continental acts of jazz and soul for our Kigali jazz lovers. Kamau is one of the best saxophonists we have in the region and we feel we need to entertain our audience with not only a variety of artistes, but also the best," said Remmy Lubega, CEO of RG Consult, the organiser of the Kigali Jazz Junction.

Kamau is famous for songs like Ulisema, Nakuru Sunshine, and African People, from her This is for you album.

She has performed at various local music festivals and has appeared in the BBC series 'African Beats' which features emerging African musicians.