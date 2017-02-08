Uganda: 7 Held Over Murder, Robbery

Kampala — Police in Kampala are holding seven people in connection to the murder of a 23 year old man in Soweto Kanyogoga, Makindye Division and robbery of a vehicle belonging to a Sudanese national living in Bunamwaya, Wakiso District.

Mr Drado Edward, 24, Mr Alolo Sunday, 25, and Mr Ahmed Saife, 29, are accused of clobbering and stabbing Benson Okot to death suspecting him of stealing a golden necklace.

Mr Paul Kangave, Kampala Metropolitan (KMP) Deputy Police spokesman, said the trio being detained at Kabalagala Main Police Station, picked Okot from a bar in Soweto and took him to the railway from where they tortured him to comma.

"The locals heard the grumble and came to see what was happening. They found Okot fighting for his dear life. He died as they took him to a nearby health facility," Mr Kangave said.

Mr Kangave said Okot's body was taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem, adding that police had preferred murder charges against the suspects.

Meanwhile, Kawempe Police Station has arrested four suspects in regard to the South Sudanese car that went missing on Thursday last week.

Mr Emilian Kayima, KMP Police spokesperson, said the quartet had changed the vehicle registration number from SSD 749C to UAN 076V.

"We arrested four suspects at our police in Kawempe and found them in possession of master keys expected to be opening different cars," Mr Kayima said.

Police said they were hunting for other suspects that had been revealed by the quartet. The public has been urged to report vehicles with suspicious number plates.

Police statistics at Kampala Central Police Station (CPS) indicate 78 cases of vehicle thefts were recorded in 2016 valued at Shs2.5b. In addition, 21 cases of vehicle vandalism worth Shs23.9m were registered.