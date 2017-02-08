7 February 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Ministry to Push Permits Backlog

By Bopa

Gaborone — Minister of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs, Mr Edwin Batshu has expressed concerns over delays in processing of work and residence permits.

A news release from the ministry states that Minister Batshu has since directed the regional immigration selection boards chairpersons to ensure that boards meet every Wednesday to improve the turnaround time in processing permits.

Minister Batshu says where there are more applications, boards can meet more than once a week to clear backlog.

The release states that this comes in the wake of a meeting addressed by Vice President, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi on economic empowerment programmes where a concern was raised regarding delay in issuance of permits.

It also says due to the large number of applications which tend to overwhelm the two regional boards in Gaborone, efforts are being made to find a way of assisting them in eradicating backlog.

Meanwhile, the public is informed about temporary suspension of the women's economic empowerment programme which is administered by Gender Affairs Department.

The release says suspension is intended to allow the department some time to clear the backlog which has accumulated over time, following the last review of the programme, when even individuals became eligible for funding as opposed to previously when only groups qualified.

The ministry further acknowledges challenges faced by the department which inlcude heavy workload, limited resources particularly human resource and transport.

Further, it says the minister remains committed to supporting employees and that arrangements will be made for him to meet with individual boards for further engagement on the matter.

Source: Ministry of Nationality, Immigration and Gender Affairs

