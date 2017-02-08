8 February 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ruling Party's EALA Elections Marred by Chaos, Cancelled

By Amos Ngomwoya

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) elections for flag bearers in the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) at State House Entebbe yesterday turned chaotic, prompting cancellation.

The party had kicked off well with campaigns and later casting ballots, however disagreement ensued during tallying. MPs now argued that the ballots were incomprehensible for simple minds and thus demanded for a repeat of the entire process amidst fists and fights.

Pleas by the party chief whip, Ms Ruth Nankabirwa and NRM EC chairperson Mr Tanga Odoi did not make any difference until an intervention by the chairperson, Mr Museveni to regroup and find a way forward the next day (Wednesday).

The party caucus is expected to elect 6 candidates out of 38 nominees.

