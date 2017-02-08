A Harare man reportedly hired a sex worker for the night before gruesomely slitting her throat with a broken beer bottle following an altercation over payment. Stuart Dickson Tembo (32), who is employed as a gardener in Borrowdale, is said to have hired Juliet Kadungure whom he met in a bar at Mverechena Business Centre in Dombo- shava.

He then killed her in a bush after the sexual encounter in a bid to evade $10 payment, the State alleged. After allegedly killing her, Tembo stole her mobile phone which he was now using before the phone's tracking system gave him away.

Tembo was not formally charged when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa. He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded in custody to February 20 pending indictment.

Mrs Mugwagwa advised him to approach the High Court for bail due to the gravity of his charge, which is a third schedule offence.

Prosecutor Miss Audrey Chogumaira alleged that on February 2 at around 10pm, Tembo met Kadungure at a bar at Mverechena and hired her for a one-night stand.

It is the State's case that Tembo told Kadungure that she was to spend the night at his house in Borrowdale and they agreed on a fee of $10.

Tembo then hired a taxi from Domboshava to Borrowdale and the pair disembarked at Helensvale Shopping Centre.

According to the State, Tembo suddenly changed the initial plan of going to his house and led Kadungure to a nearby bush. They then had sexual intercourse there and Kadungure demanded her payment, which did not go down well with Tembo who refused to pay.

An altercation ensued, resulting in Tembo assaulting Kadungure with an empty beer bottle on the head, the court heard. He allegedly went on to slit Kadungure's throat using the broken bottle and she bled profusely, leading to her death.

After killing her, Tembo stole Kadungure's mobile phone which he started using. According to the State, after his arrest, Tembo made indications to the police freely and confessed to killing Kadungure.

The blood-stained clothes he was wearing on the night were recovered at his house.