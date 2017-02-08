HARDLIFE Zvirekwi believes the lessons he has learnt since he made his debut in the CAF Champions League seven years ago will be vital when CAPS United begin their quest in the jungles of African football with an away trip to Lesotho for the preliminary round tie against Lioli this Saturday.For him, nothing beats experience and he is happy to work alongside players such as Edmore Sibanda, Leonard Tsipa, Tafadzwa Rusike, Devon Chafa and newboy Ronald Chitiyo, who have previously tasted continental football.

Zvirekwi featured in the premier club football with Gunners in 2010 when he was still a young player. That same year they nearly caused the biggest upset when they beat record holders Al Ahly of Egypt 1-0 at Rufaro before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.

However, he has grown to become a vital cog in Makepekepe outfit which seeks to make a mark on their return to Champions League football after a lengthy period.

"Experience plays a pivotal role in the sense that you have been there and have seen how things are in the African jungle. I think it's also my duty to help the team to achieve our goal, which is to do well in the Champions League.

"Obviously, I have to put a lot of input considering that I have been playing a lot at a higher level. God willing I have to come in for the team.

"I played with Gunners in 2010. It wasn't easy then and I believe it's even worse now. But I think we will pull through.

"All we need is team work, just as we have been doing before. Nothing will beat team work; we just need to play for each other and with God willing we can make it," said Zvirekwi.

CAPS United, who travel to Lesotho for the first leg on Friday, will today launch their playing kits in partnership with their technical sponsors Roar Sports Gear and Equipment.

Zvirekwi joined his teammates for the preparations last week from the AFCON where he featured in all three group matches.

He is convinced the Green Machine can achieve their goal to reach the mini-league phase for the first time.

Makepekepe have to scale the first hurdle against Lioli in the preliminary round and then brace for a much difficult assignment against former champion TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But a right attitude is needed in approaching the games. Zvirekwi believes his participation at the AFCON tournament opened his eyes to many exciting realities of competitive football.

"My AFCON experience was great. There were a lot of things learnt; how football is played at the very highest level, highly tactical, concentrate from start to finish and also execution, the ability to punish opponents when they make mistakes, all those things we have to take something from that.

"There are no small teams especially in such tournaments such as the African safari. There are a lot of surprises in football.

"Nobody gave Cameroon a chance to be champions at the recent AFCON tournament but they went all the way and won the tournament.

"So we have to anticipate playing a good team against Lioli considering that they are the champions of Lesotho. We just have to give them due respect. We have to go there and try to grind a result.

"We get a lot of inspiration from the desire to do well and win things. Obviously when you are at a certain level there is something that is inside you that pushes you to want to achieve more. So I think we are quite inspired and it's possible to achieve success.

"It's not going to be an easy task playing in Africa. It's more demanding, it's highly tactical and obviously we have to prepare for that. No match should be taken lightly, we have to show mental strength and a lot of character," said Zvirekwi.