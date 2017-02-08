8 February 2017

Kenya: Talks With Striking Doctors to Begin as Senate Meets With Health CS

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Talks to end the doctors' strike mediated by the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) are set to formally kick off Wednesday.

Doctors and Ministry of Health officials have been meeting with COTU and KNCHR to chart out the modalities that will guide the talks that are set to end the strike, which is now in its third month.

The talks come even as Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu and his Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri were set to appear before the Senate Health Committee to explain what they have done to end the industrial action.

On Tuesday, doctors' union officials agreed to compromise their hard line position.

This followed an appeal by the Senate Health Committee Chairman Senator Wilfred Machage (Migori) who urged the medics to soften their stance on the collective Bargaining Agreement signed in 2013, which forms basis for their industrial action.

He underscored the need for them not to be blinded by the document, which has been contested in court.

Machage expressed concern that the strike was exposing Kenyans to quacks and illegal practitioners.

