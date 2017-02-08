Uganda: Over 200 Cyber Related Crime Cases Reported in Uganda in 2016

Over 200 cyber related crime cases were reported last year perpetuated on over 200,000 devices in Uganda.

These ranged from child sexual online abuse, fraud and pornograph .

The Uganda Communication's Commission (UCC) Executive Director Godfrey Mutabazi said that with an increased internet usage prediction of data being embedded within every aspect of life, it is incumbent on the commission to continue protecting the innocence of children,

He noted that UCC is keen to ensure it blocks or filter any information deemed harmful to children.

Mutabazi made the pledge at the UCC offices in Bugolobi Tuesday during a dialogue to mark Safer Internet Day under the theme "be the change unite for a better internet".