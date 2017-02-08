8 February 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Over 200 Cyber Related Crime Cases Reported in Uganda in 2016

Tagged:

Related Topics

Over 200 cyber related crime cases were reported last year perpetuated on over 200,000 devices in Uganda.

These ranged from child sexual online abuse, fraud and pornograph .

The Uganda Communication's Commission (UCC) Executive Director Godfrey Mutabazi said that with an increased internet usage prediction of data being embedded within every aspect of life, it is incumbent on the commission to continue protecting the innocence of children,

He noted that UCC is keen to ensure it blocks or filter any information deemed harmful to children.

Mutabazi made the pledge at the UCC offices in Bugolobi Tuesday during a dialogue to mark Safer Internet Day under the theme "be the change unite for a better internet".

Uganda

Court of Appeal Stops Hearing of Kato Lubwama Petition

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim order staying the hearing of an election petition Habib Buwembo filed against… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.